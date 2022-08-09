Read full article on original website
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
Mecklenburg Co. Detention Center Officer Arrested And Fired
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer was arrested and fired on Tuesday for smuggling contraband to an inmate. Authorities say Officer Goodwin Stuppard was arrested for providing a cellphone and smuggling tobacco products to a resident in the detention center. Stuppard’s employment with the Mecklenburg County...
Union County K-9 Finds Missing Juvenile
UNION CO., N.C. — Thanks to a Union County K-9, police say a missing juvenile has been located. Earlier this month, Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a local home to assist in locating a missing juvenile. At the scene, deputies spoke with the family and...
Gastonia Police Ask For Help Locating Missing 47-Year-Old Man
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man. Kevin Dwight Williamson, Jr. was recently reported missing by family. He is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds. Authorities believe Williamson...
CMPD: West Charlotte Murder Suspect Killed During Shootout With Officers
The suspect in the murder of James Hinson was identified and killed during a shootout with detectives who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant. As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified Alexander Weah, 23, as the murder suspect in a west Charlotte shooting. Weah was located in Clemmons,...
Family Of Man Shot & Killed By Officer In Concord Files Federal Lawsuit
CONCORD, N.C. – A mother is demanding a now-fired Concord Police Officer be charged with murder. Her son, Brandon Combs, died after being shot by Officer Timothy Larson in February. In February, police said the suspect was killed after a physical altercation with the officer after he tried to...
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
Police: 2 More Warrants Issued To Iredell County Teacher For The Rape Of A Student
On Monday, August 8th, Iredell County deputies served two more arrest warrants on former teacher Elizabeth Bailey for Felony Statutory Sex Offense with a Child Under 15 and Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Law enforcement says these new charges stem from information obtained from a family member...
CMPD: Car Thefts on the Rise
CHARLOTTE N.C. – A few weeks ago, we brought you a story about car thefts across the country happening because of a Tik Tok Challenge. Now, officials are breaking down the numbers and looking deeper into the details of these thefts right here in Charlotte. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has the story.
Federal Authorities: Charlotte Woman Sentenced To Prison For Bank Fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 58-year-old Charlotte woman was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for bank fraud, according to authorities. Investigators say the woman, Charles Harrell, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, from January 2020...
Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
Gaston County Mugshots August 9th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st-9th
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, August 1st through Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
Rowan County COVID-19 Cases Remain High
ROWAN CO., N.C. — Rowan County is reporting a high COVID transmission level as more and more people are testing positive. Officials say North Carolina now has 67 counties that are considered high for transmission of COVID-19, including Rowan County. As of this past Wednesday, officials say the CDC...
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Sky!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sky! Sky is six-years-old and loves cuddles and kisses. She is house trained, leash trained, and loves to go on adventures. If you are interested in adopting Sky or any...
Healthy Headlines: Children’s Eye Health And Safety Month
CHARLOTTE, NC — August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Pediatrician, Dr. Amra Zuzo, discusses the importance of eye health and safety for children. For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.
Charlotte Man Celebrates $200,000 Lottery Win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Contreras of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after...
