Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car's Catalytic Converter
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortage
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests a trade
The relationship between the new front office in Chicago and one of their star defenders has likely reached a breaking point. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade. Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, has been seeking a new contract from the Bears....
Kevin O'Connell says Vikings should never see another team's colors at U.S. Bank Stadium
If you’re even thinking about bringing out the green and yellow for the Minnesota Vikings’ home opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 11, you might end up getting the stink eye from Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings’ first-year head coach doesn’t want to look out into...
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoing surgery, will be sidelined around 8 weeks
Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery on Thursday morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The timeline for Harry’s return is around eight weeks, which means he could be back around October depending on how things pan out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Harry recently consulted Dr. Robert Anderson, who is performing the surgery.
Yardbarker
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
Bears giving Riley Reiff reps at RT, rookie Braxton Jones at LT as O-line takes shape
Previously a possibility at left tackle, Riley Reiff now looks to be settling in on the right side. The Bears moved the longtime NFC North left tackle-turned-Bengals RT off the blind side recently, with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting rookie Braxton Jones has taken most of the left-side reps over the past several days.
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Noah Fant Will Be a Beast TE Regardless of The Seahawks QB
Noah Fant came over to Seattle in the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. 6-4, 249 pounds, hard to tackle. Tight Ends thrive in Shane Waldron’s offensive schemes. Great athleticism and pass-catching abilities. Although Fant played with Lock in Denver and developed some chemistry over there, he will thrive regardless...
Yardbarker
It’s Time for the Chicago Bears to retire Charles “Peanut” Tillman’s Number
You already know of all the great Chicago Bears players on defense ever. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher, and a whole lot more. One of the greatest players on the Monsters of the Midway defense was Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Him, and Matt Forte, are my all-time favorite Bears. To start,...
Yardbarker
Texans Signing RB B.J. Emmons
Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders. He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was...
Bears starting offensive line starting to take shape
After an entire summer of trying various combos at nearly every position, the Bears seem to have found a starting offensive line unit. On Tuesday, the Bears rolled out a line, from left to right, that consisted of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff. For the first time, that starting unit appeared to take every first-team snap, too.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Smith Situation Threatens Poles’ Rebuild
Even with a successful resolution, the contract showdown between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith could end up causing free agents to stay away. As the offseason progressed, there wasn’t a lot of hope for the Chicago Bears to have a winning season. This roster is short on talent. General manager Ryan Poles had to overhaul the roster. In the process, he had to part ways with popular veterans.
Bears have removed Roquan Smith from physically unable to perform list
The Chicago Bears have removed star linebacker Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday. Smith was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, where he’s been a spectator throughout the first two weeks of the summer. Most notably, Smith has...
Yardbarker
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
