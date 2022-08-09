(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO