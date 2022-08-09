Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over price of lighter
WATERLOO — A clerk at a Waterloo convenience store said an April shooting at the business started with an argument over the price of a lighter. Authorities allege Tony Cecil Orr Jr. began shooting at the clerk at Logan Convenience Store as his brother yelled at the employee. Orr,...
KCRG.com
Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
KCRG.com
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Jane Addams Tollway traffic disrupted after fatal crash involving semi-trailers Belvidere Road
A truck fire on I-90 has halted traffic near Belvidere Wednesday morning.
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery. Officers were advised around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a gunshot victim had walked into a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. He was reportedly shot while walking in the 1700 […]
18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
94.3 Jack FM
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
Comments / 0