Jefferson County, WI

iheart.com

One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash

(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School

COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
COLESBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
NASHUA, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
DES MOINES, IA
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
WIFR

44-year-old man found dead in cell at Winnebago County jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate death investigation is underway by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9 p.m., Tuesday Christian K. Littrell, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff attempted lifesaving efforts and Littrell was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
ROCKFORD, IL
KIMT

Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old chased, shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering […]
ROCKFORD, IL
94.3 Jack FM

Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI

