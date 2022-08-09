Read full article on original website
Related
Former Washington St coach files wrongful termination claim
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27, the Seattle Times reported. Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency, said Brionna Aho, spokesperson for state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A person must wait 60 days to sue after a tort claim is filed. Aho said no suit had been filed as of Wednesday.
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
pullmanradio.com
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
pullmanradio.com
Apartment Building On Pullman’s College Hill Slightly Damaged By Fire
The exterior of an apartment building on Pullman’s College Hill was slightly damaged by a fire late Tuesday afternoon. City of Pullman Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire next to a building at the Wheat Ridge Apartments around 6:30. Crews quickly extinguished the flames. The fire was started by an ember from a barbeque.
KXLY
Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris
You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
spotonidaho.com
Engle death under investigation
On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
RELATED PEOPLE
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire
Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
Andy, Believed to be the Oldest Great Dane Rescued from Hoarding Case in Lewiston, Suffering from Neurological Issues
LEWISTON - One of the Great Danes involved in the recent hoarding case in Lewiston isn't doing so great. Andy, who is believed to be the patriarch (oldest) of the family, is currently suffering from neurological issues that appear to have gone untreated over the years, making it difficult for him to walk.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply
PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0