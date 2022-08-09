Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Sheriff: Boy fatally beaten for drinking from toilet was thirsty due to lack of drinks in hotel room
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it has arrested a couple who beat their 6-year-old son to death for drinking from a toilet in the hotel room in which they lived with five other people. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
veronews.com
Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle
VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
cw34.com
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
NBC Miami
Man, 35, Dies After Sand Dune Collapsed on Him While He Was Filming a Sunrise, Authorities Say
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune collapsed on him while he was believed to be taking video of a sunrise on an island off the Atlantic coast, authorities said Monday. A beachgoer discovered the man's feet sticking out of the sand during an early-morning walk on Hutchinson Island just south of the House of Refuge museum, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
People
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
WESH
Sheriff: Florida man was taking video of sunrise when sand dune collapsed, killing him
Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office tells WPBF that 37-year-old Sean Nagel was found buried in the sand south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
cw34.com
Dozens of traffic citations handed out to drivers in school zones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic officer Keith Applebaum and crossing guard Cherie Portinga hit the streets in Port St. Lucie to slow drivers down now that school is back in session. Port St. Lucie police say its traffic unit handed out 53 warnings and citations across school...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Arrest Three Suspects After Search Warrant Results in Recovery of Illegal Drugs, Firearms and Bullet Proof Vests
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police announced on Wednesday, after a long-term narcotics investigation, members of the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Tarpon Avenue SE that resulted in the arrest of three suspects. One...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 9
Brian Keith Bagley, 24, of the 4200 block of 27th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. Remington Clifford Hazard Rimato, 33, of the 1900 block of Pebble Path, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond;...
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
click orlando
Palm Bay dirt bike driver critically injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Palm Bay dirt bike driver sustained life-threatening in a Melbourne crash on Tuesday, according to police. Officers said they responded to the crash in the area of Lipscomb and Reverend Nathaniel L Harris Streets. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in...
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
Missing Okeechobee County man found dead in canal, deputies say
Deputies have identified the body of a man found in a canal in Okeechobee County over the weekend. Alex Garland, 27, was initially reported missing on Aug. 6.
cbs12.com
Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
Click10.com
Florida man dies after sand dune collapses
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident. A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help. According to Martin...
