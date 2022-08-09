ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle

VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
VERO BEACH, FL
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Crime Blotter: Aug. 9

Brian Keith Bagley, 24, of the 4200 block of 27th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. Remington Clifford Hazard Rimato, 33, of the 1900 block of Pebble Path, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond;...
VERO BEACH, FL
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
#Alcohol#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Public Assistance Fraud
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
VERO BEACH, FL
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Florida man dies after sand dune collapses

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident. A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help. According to Martin...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

