Washington State

kptv.com

Washington State announces COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools and child care on Wednesday. The guidelines apply to the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Umair A. Shah, Washington Secretary of Health, said in-person learning is important for children and their long-term education. “We...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General

The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
WASHINGTON STATE
News Break
Politics
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OREGON STATE
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

