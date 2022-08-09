Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Washington State announces COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools and child care on Wednesday. The guidelines apply to the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Umair A. Shah, Washington Secretary of Health, said in-person learning is important for children and their long-term education. “We...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Washington Secretary of State race will be between Hobbs and Anderson
Washington Secretary of State race to be between Hobbs and Anderson. Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson. That means, for the first time in more than half a century, no Republican will be in the General...
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
610KONA
WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General
The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
Republicans fail to make the ballot for Washington Secretary of State for the first time in 60 years
Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson, with the Associated Press calling the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9. Before Steve Hobbs was appointed to the position last November, a Republican held the position for the prior 56...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
Washington Education Association ad to support honesty in education circulates on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. — Critical Race Theory is still a hot topic across the nation. Some people have accused local school districts of teaching CRT, but school leaders say it’s not being taught. The largest public school employee labor union in Washington is calling on support for honesty in...
ncwlife.com
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows Washington law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
Washington Tribes Call on Governor to Reject Clean Energy Project Proposal
In a July 28 letter, most of the federally recognized tribes in Washington pushed the state to deny permits to a developer because its project along the Columbia River would mean the unavoidable destruction or damage to sites sacred to the area’s tribal nations. Tribal leaders in Washington are...
WA State Govt. ‘Flunks’ Audit, 62 Complaints in Latest Report
According to the annual audit released by the Washington State Auditor's office the state apparently didn't properly monitor a lot of areas, including COVID relief. According to the audit, and information released by Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center, these are federally related issues. The Auditor's office released an...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire
Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
Washington State Auditor Finds 61 Areas of Concern in $37 Billion of Federal Funding
The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers the time period from July...
