ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Won an Important Award In Its Very 1st Year

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a new luxury addition to the large three-row SUV segment, and it’s made a huge splash. Built on the same platform and with similar specs to its non-luxury sibling, the Jeep Wagoneer, the Grand Wagoneer has an upscale and easy-to-use interior that makes it stand out in its class. In fact, it’s this interior that won the Jeep Grand Wagoneer a very important award – Ward’s Auto’s 2022 10 Best Interiors & UX. So what makes the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer’s interior so nice? Let’s take a look.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Land Rover Discovery#Range Rover Sport#Ford Bronco Sport
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Goes Full Dukes Of Hazzard Running From Cops

They say life imitates art and art imitates life, which is why some people seem to think they can run from the cops, take their car off a sweet jump, and cross the county line to leave Boss Hogg behind. That’s one explanation we can think of for why this guy running from the cops in his Dodge Challenger decided to go full Dukes of Hazzard, launching the muscle car into the air. The guy is lucky this didn’t end far worse.
CarBuzz.com

New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start

Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022

There are plenty of great electric vehicle options in 2022, and some options that aren't as competitive. Here are the three least desirable EVs of 2022. The post 3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Audi Q5: What’s the Right Trim?

With several different options, motors, body styles and even a high-performance version, how do you determine the trim level of the Audi Q5 for you? The post 2023 Audi Q5: What’s the Right Trim? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy