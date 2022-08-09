ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers

Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Earliest Test for College Football's Top Contenders in 2022 Season

Even though September arrives first, most preseason talk discusses what might happen toward the end of college football's regular season. Who wins each conference? Which programs make the College Football Playoff? Who brings home the national title, and will they be undefeated when it happens?. But that opening month often...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
DALLAS, TX

