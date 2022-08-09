Read full article on original website
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
247Sports
Joe Burrow injury news: Father updates Cincinnati Bengals QB return from appendix surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still sidelined after surgery. Burrow’s father, Jimmy, on the In the Trenches, podcast said that his son’s surprise appendix removal will keep him on the sideline for multiple weeks now. Burrow underwent appendix surgery in late July, which likely sidelines him for a significant portion of training camp.
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Report: Dolphins Shopping Wide Receivers
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Switches Jersey to No. 9; Formerly Matthew Stafford's Number
Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is yet to play an NFL game, but he has already made a jersey change. The 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick will now wear No. 9 after getting permission from former quarterback Matthew Stafford:. Stafford wore No. 9 for 12 years with the Lions...
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Says He Thinks He Suffered 'Thousands' of Concussions During NFL Career
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre was one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL, and it took a significant toll on his health despite the fact he didn't miss many games. During an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show this week (h/t TMZ...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names
With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
Bleacher Report
Earliest Test for College Football's Top Contenders in 2022 Season
Even though September arrives first, most preseason talk discusses what might happen toward the end of college football's regular season. Who wins each conference? Which programs make the College Football Playoff? Who brings home the national title, and will they be undefeated when it happens?. But that opening month often...
Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
