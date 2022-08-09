Read full article on original website
Related
Pulitzer Prize winning historian David McCullough has died
David McCullough has died. He was a bravura historian and public intellectual whose biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams won Pulitzer Prizes, and whose best-selling stories of American accomplishment were complemented by his work as a public television host and narrator for popular movies and documentaries, including Ken Burns' The Civil War.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr
On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
SheKnows
19 Best Family Photos of JFK With Wife Jackie Kennedy, Their Children, & More
One of the most culturally significant first families ever has to be the Kennedy family, comprised of lovebirds John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy and their children John F Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy. The idyllic family may have had difficult lives throughout, but their short time together was a beautiful part of history.
The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795
Opening a time capsule (generic image)Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image. The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why My Ancestors Might Not Have Been Slaves
There is a time in every person’s life when they begin to search for themselves. Breaking down your name is a great place to start. Your first name is like the gateway to your future. It’s how you build atop the foundation of the legacy your family created for you.
Native Americans seek Wounded Knee 'stolen collection' from museum
Native American tribe members working to retrieve historical items stolen from the bodies of the dead at the U.S. Army's massacre at Wounded Knee in South Dakota claim bureaucracy has stalled the return of the artifacts.
The consequences Trump could face for mishandling White House records
Update: On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Sources tell CBS News the search was related to a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records. In the story below, first published on Feb. 10, 2022,...
Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
July 28 marks the annual celebration of Buffalo Soldiers Day, a commemorative holiday that celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The post Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History? appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
A look at the law governing presidential records
Washington — The revelation by former President Donald Trump on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has reignited scrutiny over his handling of presidential records and returned focus to the law that governs the preservation of those documents. Sources confirmed to CBS...
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI, Section II, Chapter II
THE same principles that direct the order in which individuals are recommended to our beneficence, direct that likewise in which societies are recommended to it. Those to which it is, or may be of most importance, are first and principally recommended to it. The Essays of Adam Smith, by Adam...
R.I.P. David McCullough, Who Saw the Bright Side of History
One of the first things I did after signing a contract to write a biography of Samuel Adams was to try to hire Mike Hill, a researcher who worked with David McCullough on his John Adams. Hill, who has gone on to emerge as an accomplished author in his own...
Remembering Richard Taruskin, a writer who made you care about 1,000 years of music
Nearly two decades ago, shortly before the publication of his 4,000-page magnum opus, The Oxford History of Western Music, the polarizing American musicologist Richard Taruskin agreed to sit with NPR for a very long interview about, well, the very long history of Western music. Taruskin, who died earlier this month in Oakland, Calif. at age 77, was notoriously prickly, but his work was also a supremely important – it has been described as having "upended conventional classical music history."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Examining active investigations related to Donald Trump
CBS News' Lana Zak breaks down the different and ongoing investigations in multiple states and districts related to former President Donald Trump. They include an election interference case in Georgia and a tax returns case in Washington, D.C.
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0