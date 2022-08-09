ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulitzer Prize winning historian David McCullough has died

David McCullough has died. He was a bravura historian and public intellectual whose biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams won Pulitzer Prizes, and whose best-selling stories of American accomplishment were complemented by his work as a public television host and narrator for popular movies and documentaries, including Ken Burns' The Civil War.
