ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shout! Factory Inks Worldwide Distribution Deal With The Jim Henson Company; ‘Farscape’ And ‘The Storyteller’ Among Titles Set For Release

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoZ63_0hAV51Cb00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : The Jim Henson Company has inked a worldwide distribution deal with Shout! Factory , which will bring thirteen of Henson’s beloved series and specials to streaming, broadcast and home entertainment platforms across all territories, with Henson’s award-winning Farscape making its global AVOD premiere.

In addition to the Emmy-nominated sci-fi drama Farscape and its follow-up miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars , the multi-year distribution deal provides Shout! Factory and its streaming service Shout! Factory TV with all worldwide rights — across broadcast, streaming, on-demand, home entertainment, and non-theatrical arenas — to Henson’s Emmy-winning fantasy anthology The Storyteller and subsequent miniseries The Storyteller: Greek Myths , as well as such classics as Jim Henson’s World of Puppetry , Monster Maker , Lighthouse Island , Living with Dinosaurs , Dog City and Ghost of Faffner Hall , along with later productions like The Fearing Mind , Mopatop’s Shop and Brats of the Lost Nebula .

In collaboration with The Jim Henson Company, Shout! Factory will support each one of these projects with a long-term growth strategy that entails streaming media initiatives, content syndication (digital, EST, VOD and broadcast), and packaged media (Blu-ray/DVD). In prepping its aggressive rollout of the fan-favorite series Farscape on streaming, broadcast, transactional platforms and packaged media, Shout! Factory will leverage extensive access to archived content from The Jim Henson Company. Further news as to The Jim Henson Company’s initiatives with Shout! Factory and Shout! Factory TV will be forthcoming.

“FAST Channels are the wave of the future in terms of getting your content front and center for both devoted fans and new audiences,” said The Jim Henson Company’s Vice President of Global Distribution, Kerry Novick. “Shout! Factory is one of the best in this business, and audiences will enjoy watching beloved Henson productions, like The Storyteller , as well as discovering new favorites through this partnership. We’re especially excited for the global fans of Farscape to once again explore the uncharted territories with John Crichton and the crew of Moya in its long overdue premiere on AVOD.”

“The entire team at Shout is enthusiastic to be working with The Jim Henson Company on Farscape and other popular series,” added Shout’s Senior Vice President of Programming & New Business Development, Jeffrey Peisch. “The Jim Henson Company has produced some of the most acclaimed television programs of the last several decades; we are humbled and energized to be given the opportunity to make Henson programming available to the widest possible audience.”

Recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation, The Jim Henson Company has remained a leader in family entertainment for over 60 years. Henson’s most recent television credits include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock , Harriet the Spy and Fraggle Rock: Rock On! , all for Apple TV+, as well as Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time for Discovery+, Earth to Ned for Disney+, and the Emmy-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance . The company is currently in production on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, as well as the feature The Portable Door , with Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz, Miranda Otto, Jessica De Gouw and more.

Shout! Factory, LLC is a multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development and production. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and CEO Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Gkids, Sesame Street , Laika Studios, The Carol Burnett Show , The Johnny Carson Show , Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios and Major League Baseball Productions, to name a few. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties as well as anime, with the company releasing films and television shows in other genres under the imprints Scream Factory and Shout Select. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, and owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, all while operating Shout! Factory TV.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece; Amazon Freevee Apple Launch; Intermission Film Oz Office; British Urban Film Festival; Global Digital Releasing Deal (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ‘Love Island’ Snapped Up In Greece Greece’s Skai TV has become the 23rd network to commission a version of ITV Studios’ smash reality show Love Island. Local producer Silverline will work up the Greek version, which will air later this year. The show, whose latest season in the U.S. has just started, brings singletons together who then ‘couple up’ or are eliminated throughout the eight week run. It has captured the zeitgeist in multiple territories, drawing millions of viewers and dominating front pages. The original UK version’s latest season ended on ITV2 at the start of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Studios Kids & Family Restructures & Seeks Three Senior Execs To Lead On Creative, Commercial & Development

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios Kids & Family has initiated a major restructure, unifying the team under one slate and budget and seeking creative, commercial and development bosses. Cecilia Persson’s team is operating with five pillars, with respective focuses on Business, Commercial, Development, Production and Content Strategy, according to a BBC Studios spokesman. A trio of job adverts have been issued in the past few days for a Head of Content & Strategy, Head of Commercial and VP/Creative Director, Development for the team, which is run by former WarnerMedia exec Persson. All three are newly-created and Persson will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Hodgson
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Miranda Otto
Person
Roger Corman
TVLine

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release

Click here to read the full article. If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jim Henson Company#Inked#Farscape#Media Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Avod#Sci Fi#World Of Puppetry#The Lost Nebula#Pac
Deadline

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Share Price Surges Again Following News Of Special APE Dividend

Click here to read the full article. The domestic box office is about to go into a funk for two-and-half months due to the lack of tentpole product, but shares of AMC Entertainment keep on trucking. Following Thursday’s news that the world’s No. 1 exhibitor was awarding APE investors with one AMC preferred Equity share for each AMC Class A common stock, AMC’s stock price jumped 31% on Friday from $16.97 to $22.18. Well, this morning they jumped again 14%, opening at $24.06 and hitting a high of $27.50. At the time of this post’s publication, AMC shares were trading at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Disney+ Cuts Streaming Subscriber Target, But Promises Service Profitable By FY2024

Click here to read the full article. Disney today lowered its long-term forecast for Disney+ subscribers. It expects core Disney+ subs, not including the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, to reach 135 million to 165 million by the end of fiscal 2024. CFO Christine McCarthy said the company estimates the Hotstar service will have “up to” 80 million subscribers in the same period. Disney expects some users to migrate after it loses streaming rights next year to India Premier League cricket, a huge draw in the region. Execs had previously forecast total Disney+ including Hotstar would reach 230-260 million in FY ’24....
BUSINESS
Deadline

Bohemia Media Sets Shift To Video On Demand Releases As Head Of Distribution Exits

Click here to read the full article. UK-based indie production and distribution company Bohemia Media will shift away from theatrical releases and expand its focus on developing video-on-demand projects in new plans set following the departure of its head of distribution Delphine Lievens. The company, which aims to champion projects made by filmmakers from under-represented and marginalised groups, will cut back its planned theatrical releases from twelve to six per year. Lievens — who joined Bohemia Media from Gower Street Analytics in November 2021 — will leave the company in September. “Sadly I will be stepping away from Bohemia whilst they scale...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Harry Wild’, Starring Jane Seymour, Renewed For Season 2 At Acorn TV; Short-Form Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’ Picked Up At AMC+

Click here to read the full article. The AMC Networks family has renewed a pair of shows. Acorn TV is bringing back Jane Seymour’s Harry Wild for a second season and AMC+’s short-form series Cooper’s Bar is also getting a sophomore run. The Anglo-centric streamer said that Harry Wild delivered its most successful premiere week in its history when it launched in April. It will return in 2023 with another eight episodes. Seymour stars as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. In season one, jolted from a mugging, Harry reluctantly agrees to recover...
TV SERIES
Deadline

The Daily Wire Staffs Up Kids Division With Hire Of ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Showrunner As SVP Animation Development & Production

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Right-wing news service The Daily Wire is staffing up its fledgling kids entertainment division.  Chris Sonnenburg, an Emmy-winning showrunner for Disney series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, will serve as Senior VP of Animation Development and Production. He will oversee a team of writers and animators that include Eric Branscum and Ethan Nicolle. Also joining is David ‘Kentucky’ Coleman from Pure Imagination Studios as EVP of kids content. The moves come soon after the firm launched streaming platform DailyWire+, and months after it announced a commitment of $100M into kids’ content to counter what it views as “woke” programming among studios. Sonnenburg...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
DETROIT, MI
Deadline

IDW Sets Five Series In Development Based On Graphic Novels & Comics At HBO Max, WBTV & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: IDW Entertainment has 5 series in development with Ánima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The projects are based on IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions (an imprint of IDW) graphic novels and comics. The TV projects are as follows: Dark Spaces: Wildfire (UCP), is a thriller series written by Scott Snyder (Batman, American Vampire) with art by Hayden Sherman (The Few, Wasted Space). It follows a group of female inmate firefighters deep into the smoldering California hills, where their desperate heist of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Princess Diana Police Investigations Explored By Channel 4 & Discovery+; ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ Goes Global; ‘Bali 2002’ Premiere Date; ‘The Alternate’ Distributor (Exclusive) – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Princess Diana Police Investigations Explored By Channel 4 & Discovery+ The story of the two police investigations into the death of Princess Diana is to be told in a rare co-production for Channel 4 and Discovery+. With access to top detectives in the UK and France, most of whom are speaking for the first time, Sandpaper Films’ four-parter Investigating Diana: Death in Paris (working title) will examine investigations led by the French Brigade Criminelle in 1997 and UK’s Metropolitan Police in 2004. The People’s Princess’ 1997 car crash shocked the world and ignited a...
WORLD
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy