ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Starting Price#Vehicles#F 150 Lightning#The Lariat Extended Range
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy