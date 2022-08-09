ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Kearny Rangers 16U win 2022 USABL title

The Kearny Rangers 16U squad won the USABL Northeast Division defeating the New Milford Knights by score of 3-1.. The championship game MVPs were Andrew Joe, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with five strike outs while allowing an unearned run to get the win on mound and Jonah Menendez with a key three-run double in third inning to score all the runs needed for Rangers.
KEARNY, NJ
Bryan Granelli, long-time Kearny Board of Education trustee, dies aged 54

Back in 2015, when the Board of Education was faced with a vacancy among its own, the group voted unanimously, 8-0, to pick Bryan J. Granelli to fill the seat. He had the experience they were looking for as a former executive and then owner and founder of a private security firm that often dealt with schools.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

At Height of Fame, Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Moved to Nutley

One-hundred and thirty years ago, Annie Oakley, the gun-toting superstar of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, decided to settle in Nutley. At the height of her international fame, the petite, Ohio-born sharpshooter, whose real name was Phoebe Ann Mosey, and her husband, Frank Butler, moved to the Essex County town when she was 32 years old.
NUTLEY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
NEWARK, NJ
New ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast released featuring Commissioner Mauro Tucci

Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.
NUTLEY, NJ
theobserver.com

Obituaries for Aug. 10, 2022

Doris Mae Gruska (nee Heinz), 99, of Kearny died Aug. 5, 2022. Born in Bloomfield, Doris was a lifelong Kearny resident. She was a talented seamstress, having worked as one for a time; she lovingly handmade all of her daughters’ wedding gowns. Doris ran a babysitting service from her home in her younger years, and cared for and loved many children. Doris held animals, especially dogs, near to her heart.
KEARNY, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame

The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist

Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
WESTFIELD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This Jersey City Condo Just Hit the Market at $965K

When it comes to the real estate market in North Jersey, most homeowners will tell you it’s more easily done with an experienced guide by your side. Dale Fior and the agents at Brown Harris Stevens, located at 635 Valley Road in Montclair and 200 Washington Street in Hoboken, are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. For anyone on the hunt for a new apartment in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered — Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a beautiful apartment not far from Essex County. This Jersey City condo is currently on the market for $965K, and we’re giving you a peek inside. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Sunrise ShopRite Names Mike Jacob VP of Operations

SunriseShopRite Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell in New Jersey, appointed grocery industry veteran Mike Jacob to the position of VP of operations on Monday. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ

