Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
theobserver.com
Mackenzie Albert shines in 4 years at Nutley HS, is The Observer’s 2022 Athlete of the Year
If you heard the sound of a foot striking a soccer ball in Owens or Glotzbach Park in Nutley, there’s a good chance you would see Mackenzie Albert. Whether it was day or night, alone or with company, the fields were a place for Albert to not only work on her game, but a way to relieve the stress your typical teenager deals with on a regular basis.
STEPINAC: Lacrosse head coach of 23 years dies
Archbishop Stepinac High School is mourning a second school family member in less than a week.
Archbishop Stepinac High School Mourns Loss Of Beloved Longtime Coach
A Westchester County high school is mourning the loss of a longtime lacrosse coach. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains announced the death of Coach Spencer Barker. Barker worked for the Stepinac Lacrosse Program for 23 years and recently served as the Junior Varsity Lacrosse...
theobserver.com
Kearny Rangers 16U win 2022 USABL title
The Kearny Rangers 16U squad won the USABL Northeast Division defeating the New Milford Knights by score of 3-1.. The championship game MVPs were Andrew Joe, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with five strike outs while allowing an unearned run to get the win on mound and Jonah Menendez with a key three-run double in third inning to score all the runs needed for Rangers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theobserver.com
Bryan Granelli, long-time Kearny Board of Education trustee, dies aged 54
Back in 2015, when the Board of Education was faced with a vacancy among its own, the group voted unanimously, 8-0, to pick Bryan J. Granelli to fill the seat. He had the experience they were looking for as a former executive and then owner and founder of a private security firm that often dealt with schools.
New Jersey Monthly
At Height of Fame, Sharpshooter Annie Oakley Moved to Nutley
One-hundred and thirty years ago, Annie Oakley, the gun-toting superstar of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, decided to settle in Nutley. At the height of her international fame, the petite, Ohio-born sharpshooter, whose real name was Phoebe Ann Mosey, and her husband, Frank Butler, moved to the Essex County town when she was 32 years old.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home
The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
theobserver.com
New ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast released featuring Commissioner Mauro Tucci
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.
theobserver.com
Obituaries for Aug. 10, 2022
Doris Mae Gruska (nee Heinz), 99, of Kearny died Aug. 5, 2022. Born in Bloomfield, Doris was a lifelong Kearny resident. She was a talented seamstress, having worked as one for a time; she lovingly handmade all of her daughters’ wedding gowns. Doris ran a babysitting service from her home in her younger years, and cared for and loved many children. Doris held animals, especially dogs, near to her heart.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the record for every team this college football season. For a program looking to make a step forward in 2022, Rutgers could be in for a tough stretch. For Greg Schiano, he is trying to guide the team to a better showing than the 5-7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame
The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews start repairs on massive water main break in Essex County; boil water advisory remains
Water distribution continues in Belleville, Bloomfield and Newark following a major water main break in Branch Brook Park Tuesday morning.
themontclairgirl.com
This Jersey City Condo Just Hit the Market at $965K
When it comes to the real estate market in North Jersey, most homeowners will tell you it’s more easily done with an experienced guide by your side. Dale Fior and the agents at Brown Harris Stevens, located at 635 Valley Road in Montclair and 200 Washington Street in Hoboken, are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. For anyone on the hunt for a new apartment in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered — Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a beautiful apartment not far from Essex County. This Jersey City condo is currently on the market for $965K, and we’re giving you a peek inside. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sunrise ShopRite Names Mike Jacob VP of Operations
SunriseShopRite Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell in New Jersey, appointed grocery industry veteran Mike Jacob to the position of VP of operations on Monday. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations...
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
Comments / 0