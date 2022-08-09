ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor's Kyron Drones Aiming to be More Consistent, Confident in 2022

By Denton Ramsey
Baylor second-string QB eager to solidify redshirt season as he enters new season as Blake Shapen's primary backup

Baylor Bears second-string quarterback Kyron Drones had a redshirt year to learn the offensive system under coach Dave Aranda when Gerry Bohanon was the team's starter in 2021.

In 2022, he will be the primary backup for Blake Shapen -- a role he wholeheartedly embraces.

"Last year, I took kind of a back road and just learning from Gerry and Blake and now I'm the two," Drones said. "And you saw what happened last year; we had two quarterbacks get hurt last year and just being ready. Just like Blake was when he got his turn and just hoping I'm doing the same when it's mine."

A 6-2, 223-pound quarterback out of Pearland, Texas, Drones enters the 2022 campaign with high hopes of improving on his consistency.

"I felt like I developed good," Drones said. "I've been working on just being consistent with my lower half and just being consistent with throws, and that's the main part of the game. Just learning defense, learning what Blake taught me and then just being consistent in getting with the guys and that's all I've been doing up until this point."

Shapen has also shaped Drones into being more confident on the gridiron.

"I would say just being more confident and just talking with me through the game," Drones said. "I know when I first got here, I was hesitant on college football coming from high school and then not playing for a whole year and just that was my main issue in the spring and just talking with Blake and just learning defense, being confident, high as a gunslinger, just building that kind of a mentality."

If there were two players Drones would name as breakout stars this season, he'd say Shapen and former high school teammate Seth Jones, a redshirt sophomore receiver for the Bears.

"I would say Blake; he's going to surprise more people," Drones said. "And then Seth Jones; he's finally getting his time and he's been working all summer. You know we went to the same high school and I just feel like he's finally going to show people what he's been doing."

So what aspect of Drones' game has improved the most since he arrived in 2021? Consistency and confidence.

"I would say me being more consistent," Drones said. "Like I said the confidence part and then just more energy. I know that was my issue when I first got here; I was like that low-type dude and not that rah-rah, but the coaches said when I first got here I've got to be more of a vocal person. And that's all I've been trying to focus on."

