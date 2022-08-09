ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

When will the heat wave end?

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YE5LV_0hAV4X5900

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks day 6 of the heat wave with temperatures in the 90s and the end of the second heatwave so far this summer.

Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday

The first heat wave was July 20th to the 24th and the second heat wave was August 4th to the 9th. So far this summer we have seen 17 days of 90-degree temperatures. There is a relief though as a cold front will move through the region bringing cooler and drier air for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0hAV4X5900

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and southern Berkshire Counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees again Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
whmp.com

CT River Region Declared Level 3 Critical Drought

The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The state is experiencing decreasing water levels in some reservoirs, streambeds, ponds, and rivers. The current drought conditions are also raising awareness of the risk of fires. Residents are asked to exercise caution when working with open flames and to make sure all campfires are completely put out.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
County
Franklin County, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Second Heat#Heat Index#Nexstar Media Inc
franklincountynow.com

Hillside Splash Pad Closed Due To Drought Conditions

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced this weekend that the Splash Pad in Hillside Park will be closed starting Monday, August 8th as drought conditions continue in the area. As of the latest data update on August 4th, most of Franklin County remains in a moderate drought according to the US Drought Monitor. The heatwave has increased water consumption to 2.2 million gallons per day despite Greenfield still being under mandatory water restrictions and would “need approximately seven inches of steady, soaking rain to restore supplies to normal levels” according to the City of Greenfield Facebook page.
GREENFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Boston

Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester?

WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project."MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project. 
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy