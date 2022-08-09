When will the heat wave end?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks day 6 of the heat wave with temperatures in the 90s and the end of the second heatwave so far this summer.

The first heat wave was July 20th to the 24th and the second heat wave was August 4th to the 9th. So far this summer we have seen 17 days of 90-degree temperatures. There is a relief though as a cold front will move through the region bringing cooler and drier air for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and southern Berkshire Counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees again Tuesday afternoon.

