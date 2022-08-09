ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munroe Falls, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

'Rent The Chicken' lends you everything you need to enjoy fresh eggs

How would you like access to farm fresh eggs right in your own backyard from a chicken that you 'rent'? It's a popular trend sweeping across the country where you rent a chicken, a coop, and everything you need to start enjoying fresh eggs. The Fox 8 Morning Show team learns more about 'Rent The Chicken' from Steve Andrews who offers the service to folks in the Akron, Canton, Cleveland and Mansfield areas. You can learn more about Rent The Chicken here: http://www.rentthechicken.com/.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fresh Produce

Satisfying sweet corn and more! Fowl’s Farm Market is located on Telegraph Road in Elyria.
ELYRIA, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Munroe Falls, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

I'm lactose-intolerant and prone to cavities. So naturally, I love bubble tea, which contains both milk and tons of sugar. The other week, after watching Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a beautiful film that might or might not have made me tear up) at the movie theater in Westlake, I was craving bubble tea, so I walked to Pacific East, a local restaurant that serves great sushi and, of course, great bubble tea.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17

Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Fried foods, dizzying rides, giant stuffed animals: Photos from opening day of Cuyahoga County Fair 2022 in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- There’s no mistaking it when you walk inside the front gate and smell the fried … well, everything: You have arrived at the Cuyahoga County Fair. It seems to me there are a few kinds of people who go to the fair, which opened Tuesday -- those who come to ride, those who come to eat, and those with their eyes on the prize. I mean, who doesn’t want to take home a 4-foot inflatable alien?
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofbayvillage.com

Westlake Rec offering Memberships

The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
BAY VILLAGE, OH

