Cleveland News - Fox 8
'Rent The Chicken' lends you everything you need to enjoy fresh eggs
How would you like access to farm fresh eggs right in your own backyard from a chicken that you 'rent'? It's a popular trend sweeping across the country where you rent a chicken, a coop, and everything you need to start enjoying fresh eggs. The Fox 8 Morning Show team learns more about 'Rent The Chicken' from Steve Andrews who offers the service to folks in the Akron, Canton, Cleveland and Mansfield areas. You can learn more about Rent The Chicken here: http://www.rentthechicken.com/.
Ohio viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fresh Produce
Satisfying sweet corn and more! Fowl’s Farm Market is located on Telegraph Road in Elyria.
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
City Dogs Cleveland kennel currently over capacity; lowers adoption fees
CLEVELAND — City Dogs Cleveland's dog kennel is overflowing with adoptable dogs and they're looking for families and individuals who will help give these dogs forever homes. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Health alert: No swimming at Edgewater Beach
Storms and heavy rainfall have led to a sewage overflow into Lake Erie. As a result, officials are warning people to avoid swimming at Edgewater Beach.
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
I'm lactose-intolerant and prone to cavities. So naturally, I love bubble tea, which contains both milk and tons of sugar. The other week, after watching Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a beautiful film that might or might not have made me tear up) at the movie theater in Westlake, I was craving bubble tea, so I walked to Pacific East, a local restaurant that serves great sushi and, of course, great bubble tea.
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
Cleveland Scene
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17
Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
Fried foods, dizzying rides, giant stuffed animals: Photos from opening day of Cuyahoga County Fair 2022 in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- There’s no mistaking it when you walk inside the front gate and smell the fried … well, everything: You have arrived at the Cuyahoga County Fair. It seems to me there are a few kinds of people who go to the fair, which opened Tuesday -- those who come to ride, those who come to eat, and those with their eyes on the prize. I mean, who doesn’t want to take home a 4-foot inflatable alien?
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
Best fast-food macaroni and cheese: We tried 10 varieties and ranked them worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh - Whether it was that addictive concoction from the blue and yellow box you cooked up in your dorm room, or that crusty casserole of deliciousness grandma pulled out of her oven when you visited as a child, macaroni and cheese has always had the power to make even the worst day a little bit better.
cityofbayvillage.com
Westlake Rec offering Memberships
The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
