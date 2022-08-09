Slog AM: Feds Will Give Washington State Ferries $38 Million, Puget Sound Arts Sector on the Verge of an Exodus, Serena Williams to Retire

Thousands of troops from Indonesia, the United States and allies held a live-fire drill Friday as part of what a top US general said was Washington's efforts to prevent a regional conflict after China's "destabilising actions" around Taiwan. The United States and its Asian allies have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington said the drills were not aimed at any nation even though they were larger than previous training missions.

