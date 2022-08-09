Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Insider: 'Minimal fractional chance' Mason Rudolph wins Steelers job over Mitchell Trubisky
In their first summer depth chart released ahead of this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers listed free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback ahead of both backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. Rudolph is No. 2 heading into this coming Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks amid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anonymous NFL DC: 'Josh Allen is a better version of Lamar Jackson'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 NFL MVP, so drawing a comparison to him would be a big deal for any quarterback not named Brady, Rodgers, Manning, etc... For a young, rising superstar quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, though? Being...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Mitchell Trubisky well ahead in Steelers’ QB derby
No official declaration has been made, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans at quarterback are becoming clearer by the day. Head
Commanders QB Carson Wentz bouncing back from early training camp adversity
It’s no secret that Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz endured a rough start to training camp. Thus far, Wentz’s most glaring misfires have come in the form of airmails (overthrows), but he was also said to have skipped passes off the ground and hit the back of players jerseys.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Camp notes, 8/9: Wentz turns in his most positive effort yet
ASHBURN — Football is played with 11 guys on each side (hope you were prepared for that breaking news), so getting overly excited about a 7-on-7 drill can be a mistake. Having established that, what Carson Wentz did against a limited defense on Tuesday was still promising. His first...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
Comments / 0