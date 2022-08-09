ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/9: Wentz turns in his most positive effort yet

ASHBURN — Football is played with 11 guys on each side (hope you were prepared for that breaking news), so getting overly excited about a 7-on-7 drill can be a mistake. Having established that, what Carson Wentz did against a limited defense on Tuesday was still promising. His first...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy