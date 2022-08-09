Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio .

Along with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Parton attended a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus to raise funds and awareness for the Imagination Library program.

“We’ve met a lot of great people in Ohio. This is kind of like a second state to us because many of my family live in Ohio — different parts, Cleveland, Akron, Willoughby,” Parton said. “I used to visit Ohio when I was little to visit family so we kind of claim you as our second state.”

The Imagination Library program mails “one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month,” to Ohio kids until they turn five years old, according to a news release from the organization.

Dolly Parton performs at Ohio State University in support of the Imagination Library on Aug. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Matt Blinn)

Dolly Parton performs at Ohio State University on Aug. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Matt Blinn)

Ohio kids are now eligible to enroll in the free program, with 327,743 already signed up — 45% of eligible kids under age 5 in Ohio.

Parton began the program in Tennessee in the 1990s and has now expanded across the U.S. and internationally. Parents or guardians can sign up for the program here .

