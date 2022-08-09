ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth

By David Rees
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio .

Along with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Parton attended a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus to raise funds and awareness for the Imagination Library program.



“We’ve met a lot of great people in Ohio. This is kind of like a second state to us because many of my family live in Ohio — different parts, Cleveland, Akron, Willoughby,” Parton said. “I used to visit Ohio when I was little to visit family so we kind of claim you as our second state.”

The Imagination Library program mails “one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month,” to Ohio kids until they turn five years old, according to a news release from the organization.

    Dolly Parton performs at Ohio State University in support of the Imagination Library on Aug. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Matt Blinn)
    Dolly Parton and Fran DeWine at OSU in support of the Imagination Library.
    Dolly Parton performs at Ohio State University on Aug. 9, 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Matt Blinn)
    Dolly Parton and Fran DeWine at OSU in support of the Imagination Library.
    Dolly Parton and Fran DeWine at OSU in support of the Imagination Library.

Ohio kids are now eligible to enroll in the free program, with 327,743 already signed up — 45% of eligible kids under age 5 in Ohio.

Parton began the program in Tennessee in the 1990s and has now expanded across the U.S. and internationally. Parents or guardians can sign up for the program here .

