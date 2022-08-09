Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
5 players who are having a quiet or not good Miami Dolphins camp
Entering the 2022 off-season, there were high expectations for some Miami Dolphins players and not so high for others but some just haven’t shown up or shown up for the wrong reasons. The Dolphins jettisoned Adam Shaheen earlier in the week after he fell to 5th on the TE...
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Dallas Cowboys who need to standout in Preseason Game 1
As the Dallas Cowboys approach their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, there are more questions that need to be answered than the actual performance from the players itself. For example, who will step up and be WR2 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while Michael Gallup continues rehab? Can...
3 biggest takeaways from Commanders first unofficial depth chart
The Washington Commanders‘ first preseason game is Saturday against Carolina, which means roster cuts are right around the corner. Before long we’ll have a good idea as far as who are the favorites to make the 53-man roster. Roster cutdowns are admittedly a sad time around the NFL,...
Carolina Panthers owner could pay over $82M to creditors for failed practice facility project
A dispute between Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County over the failed
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left practice early this Wednesday due to a lower body injury. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, it looks Gage suffered an injury to his left ankle or foot. The team has not released an official update yet. The Buccaneers signed Gage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida football scores big win, flips 4-star LB from another SEC East school
Florida football gained a massive addition to their defense, flipping 4-star linebacker Jaden Robinson away from South Carolina and into the swamp. Florida football have made it clear that they will not bow to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East, and now help is on the way with a change of heart.
Magic Land Heat Star Tyler Herro in Proposed Trade Scenario
The Orlando Magic have made a lot of strides in establishing an intriguing young core since breaking up its previous core at the 2021 midseason trade deadline. Between players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs among others, there's a lot to like about its ...
Tua on Dolphins’ Pursuit of Tom Brady: ‘That’s All Noise’
It wasn’t the first time the Dolphins quarterback had to address the team’s former interest in the Buccaneers quarterback.
Miami QB Commit Jaden Rashada Ranked Ahead of Arch Manning in SI99
SI considers Miami commit Jaden Rashada as a top three quarterback in the class of 2023.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
Miami Heat Land Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
The history of the NBA center is fascinating. Arguably, it’s evolved more than any other position in the league. There was a time when the big man reigned supreme. In fact, many teams opted to stock up on as many quality bigs as possible. For a time, the Twin Towers set up was fashionable.
Dolphins-Bucs First Joint Practice: What They Said
Miami Dolphins players were overall satisfied with their first practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel brushes off Tom Brady tampering questions ahead of preseason game against Bucs
Last week, the Miami Dolphins were fined for tampering, as they attempted to get Tom Brady and Sean Payton down to South Florida. Fittingly, the Dolphins' first preseason game is against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. However, head coach Mike McDaniel isn't even thinking...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0