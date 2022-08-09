ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans

Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
5 Dallas Cowboys who need to standout in Preseason Game 1

As the Dallas Cowboys approach their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, there are more questions that need to be answered than the actual performance from the players itself. For example, who will step up and be WR2 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while Michael Gallup continues rehab? Can...
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
