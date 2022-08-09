How would you like access to farm fresh eggs right in your own backyard from a chicken that you 'rent'? It's a popular trend sweeping across the country where you rent a chicken, a coop, and everything you need to start enjoying fresh eggs. The Fox 8 Morning Show team learns more about 'Rent The Chicken' from Steve Andrews who offers the service to folks in the Akron, Canton, Cleveland and Mansfield areas. You can learn more about Rent The Chicken here: http://www.rentthechicken.com/.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO