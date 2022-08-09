Read full article on original website
'Rent The Chicken' lends you everything you need to enjoy fresh eggs
How would you like access to farm fresh eggs right in your own backyard from a chicken that you 'rent'? It's a popular trend sweeping across the country where you rent a chicken, a coop, and everything you need to start enjoying fresh eggs. The Fox 8 Morning Show team learns more about 'Rent The Chicken' from Steve Andrews who offers the service to folks in the Akron, Canton, Cleveland and Mansfield areas. You can learn more about Rent The Chicken here: http://www.rentthechicken.com/.
Relax On The River
Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with Float the River starting in Munroe Falls. Learn more here.
Show Info: August 10, 2022
Relaxing retirement community! Copeland Oaks is located on South 15th Street in Sebring. Morning pick-me-up! Edda Coffee Roasters is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland. Look good, feel good! Learn more about Enhanced Image Center here. Green Circle Growers. Easy-care orchids! Green Circle Growers is located on US-20 in...
Missing: Sha’Jerrodka Godfrey
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio. Sha’Jerrodka Godfrey is 14. She’s been missing since July 24 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
Celebrate summer at the Cuyahoga County Fair
It's one of the best ways to enjoy summer in Northeast Ohio and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton runs down what's happening at the Cuyahoga County Fair. https://cuyfair.com/
Jim Brickman kicks it with one of his biggest fans — Kenny!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a ‘bucket list’ morning for Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton. He’s catching up with Cleveland’s Own piano man Jim Brickman. Kenny is a long time fan of the Grammy nominated songwriter and chart-topping artist. Jim has an upcoming show at Cain Park on August 20th and you can click here to learn more.
When will temps cool? Pleasant weather on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A quiet start to the day with the chance for a light spotty shower, mainly south. A mix of sun and clouds with quiet conditions through the rest of the day as highs climb into the upper 70s. A weak front will move in Thursday allowing the chance for a few light showers during the late morning and early afternoon.
Missing: Antonio Fullilove
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Antonio Fullilove is 15. He’s been missing since July 28 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3138.
Missing: Donovan Higgins
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Donovan Higgins is 15. He has been missing since July 14 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
Light, spotty showers possible Wednesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A slow moving cold front will continue to push south tonight allowing for some comfortable air to move in. Mostly to partly cloudy as we fall back into the mid 60s tonight. A quiet start to the day tomorrow with the chance for a light spotty...
Cleveland council members introducing "Paid Safe Leave"
New city council legislation introduced Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, would support city workers who are victims of domestic violence. Council President Blaine Griffin, 4th Ward, council members Stephanie Howse, 7th Ward; Jasmin Santana, 14th Ward; Charles Slife, 17th Ward; and Cleveland Rape Crisis Center President Sondra Miller discussed the Paid Safe Leave legislation at city hall.
NE Ohio counties under flash flood warnings, advisories
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers and storms will continue tonight with gusty conditions and the chance to put down even more rain. All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 11:15 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued...
