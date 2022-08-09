Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
newscentermaine.com
Bangor council may consider rent control measures
In 2020, Portland voted to ban landlords from raising rent more than 10 percent annually. Bangor may consider something similar in an effort to lower housing costs.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
City Of Augusta Declares Kennebec Arsenal “Dangerous”
It has been the better part of two decades since Tom Niemann, and his business partners, purchased the old Kennebec Arsenal property with intentions to develop the site into a retail and entertainment center. In that time, not much has been done to the property. In recent years, residents, the...
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
foxbangor.com
A historic bridge gains new weight restrictions
OLD TOWN — Old Town residents have expressed concerns after a historic bridge receives some hefty weight restrictions. The Llewellyn G. Estes Memorial Bridge now has a weight restriction of 30 tons or 60,000 pounds. The new guidelines will not affect most local delivery vehicles such as fire engines...
Tesoro Italian Restaurant In Bangor Has Been Sold
Details on the grand re-opening are coming soon. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, in a recent Facebook post, they have announced that it will soon have new ownership. Just about three years ago, Tesoro...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log week of August 11
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 19 and Aug. 3:. Jamie D. Moore, 29, Verona Island, probation revocation, criminal trespass, indecent conduct. Owen S. Harding, 34, Ellsworth, protection order violation. Nicolette L. Walls, 47, Ellsworth, two warrants. Jesse R. Pelletier, 29, Greene, two...
WMTW
Maine Lobster Festival ends in Rockland after two years away
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland wrapped up after five days on Sunday after two years away. Over 22,000 pounds of lobster was consumed during the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Organizers say that the festival, which offered free admission,...
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
Down East
What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?
Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
WMTW
Man sentenced to 8.5 years in Maine killing
BANGOR, Maine — A New York man will spend eight and a half years behind bars for killing another man in Bangor in 2020. Khalid Harris, 29, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris had been charged with murder and admitted that prosecutors could prove he killed Adams.
