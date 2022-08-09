ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
Engadget

Google's learn-to-read app for kids is now available on the web

You no longer have to reach for your Android phone to try Google's learn-to-read tool. Google has launched a beta web version of Read Along that offers a similar experience on your computer. As before, the virtual helper Diya encourages your kids to read aloud and offers correctional feedback. Children can read at different skill levels and receive digital prizes for completing goals.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Snapchat’s new feature lets parents see who their children are messaging

Snapchat has announced a new tool so parents can see who their child is talking to.The Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them, but not what is being sent.The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre.Parents will then be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about."Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
TODAY.com

WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more

WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?

As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room — the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes. The tools do offer some help, such as blocking strangers from messaging kids. But they also share some deeper flaws, starting with the fact that teenagers can get around limits if they lie about their age. The...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Throwing the boss under the bus! Meta's new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 calls Mark Zuckerberg 'creepy and manipulative' and says his business practices are 'not always ethical'

Meta's new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 has some rather strong opinions about its boss, Mark Zuckerberg. In response to questions from journalists, the new chatbot described the CEO as 'creepy and manipulative' and said that his business practices are 'not always ethical'. BlenderBot 3, which gives answers by searching the...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

How To Protect Your Kids On Social Media

Snapchat is rolling out a 'Family Center' tool allowing parents to monitor who their children are in communication with. Social Good Reporter from Mashable, Chase DiBenedetto, joined us on 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to discuss this news in the tech world and how parents can help keep their kids safe online. Watch!
KIDS

