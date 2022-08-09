Read full article on original website
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
You no longer have to reach for your Android phone to try Google's learn-to-read tool. Google has launched a beta web version of Read Along that offers a similar experience on your computer. As before, the virtual helper Diya encourages your kids to read aloud and offers correctional feedback. Children can read at different skill levels and receive digital prizes for completing goals.
Snapchat’s new feature lets parents see who their children are messaging
Snapchat has announced a new tool so parents can see who their child is talking to.The Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them, but not what is being sent.The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre.Parents will then be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about."Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their...
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
WhatsApp is finally letting people sneak out of group chats quietly
WhatsApp is launching a new update that lets users leave group chats silently and hide when they're online.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
WhatsApp announced several new privacy updates on Tuesday, including the ability for users to check their messages without other people knowing.
Snapchat parental controls finally landed: Can view chat contacts, but not messages
Snapchat parental controls have been long-promised, but their implementation has proceeded at a snail’s pace. A tool announced back in May has now finally launched. Known as Family Center, the tool lets parents see who their kids are chatting with, but does not allow them to view the actual content of the messages …
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more
WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room — the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes. The tools do offer some help, such as blocking strangers from messaging kids. But they also share some deeper flaws, starting with the fact that teenagers can get around limits if they lie about their age. The...
Snapchat introduces first parental controls, allowing parents see who their teens are messaging
Snapchat is rolling out its first parental controls as social media platforms face increasing scrutiny for exposing young users to potentially harmful content. Despite the rise of TikTok, Snapchat and its disappearing messages have remained popular with teens with an estimated 46 million monthly activate users in the United States.
How To Protect Your Kids On Social Media
Snapchat is rolling out a 'Family Center' tool allowing parents to monitor who their children are in communication with. Social Good Reporter from Mashable, Chase DiBenedetto, joined us on 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to discuss this news in the tech world and how parents can help keep their kids safe online. Watch!
