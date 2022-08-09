Read full article on original website
CANDIDATES TO CONSTITUENTS TOWNHALL SEPTEMBER 18 IN ALPINE
August 10, 2022 (Alpine) – Voters are invited to a “Candidates to Constituents Town Hall” on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at the Alpine Community Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. Food and beverage provided. The event is hosted by Alpine resident Anne Tillmond and features local, state & federal candidates Barbara Bry, Steven Houlahan, Joseph Rocha as well as special guest candidate for S.D. County Superior Court Seat 32, Commissioner Peter Singer.
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON LAUNCHES COUNTY’S FIRST SAFE PARKING AREA FOR HOMELESS
August 10, 2022 (El Cajon) – County officials today launched the county’s first “safe parking” lot at the site of a former homeless encampment as 1297 North Magnolia Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon. Supervisor Joel Anderson was the featured speaker along with several other county leaders...
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON INVITES PUBLIC TO JULIAN COMMUNITY COFFEE AND TOWN HALL MEETING AUG. 11
August 10, 2022 (Julian) – Supervisor Joel Anderson and the Julian Chamber of Commerce will host a Julian community coffee and town hall meeting on Thursday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Julian Town Hall, 2129 Main Street, in Julian.
APRIL BAKER INTRODUCED AS WEST HILLS HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
Experienced administrator and educational technology leader will lead the Wolf Pack. Mrs. Baker began her GUHSD career as an English Teacher at Mt. Miguel High School. She then served as a Lead Teacher at Grossmont Middle College High School before becoming a GUHSD Digital Learning Coach where her efforts to assist teachers integrate technology into their curriculum was a crucial contributor to the success of GUHSD’s FutureForward initiative. She then set out to serve in administration and joined the West Hills leadership team as an Assistant Principal where she served for 5 years. She was then asked to join the El Capitan High School administration for the 2021-22 school year before accepting the Principal position at West Hills.
SDSU CROSS COUNTRY ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHEDULE
The Aztecs will compete at eight meets during the 2022 season. Five of the eight races on the calendar will take place in the greater southern California area, while the Aztecs will travel as far east as South Bend, Indiana for the Joe Paine - Notre Dame Invitational. SDSU kicks...
