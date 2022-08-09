Experienced administrator and educational technology leader will lead the Wolf Pack. Mrs. Baker began her GUHSD career as an English Teacher at Mt. Miguel High School. She then served as a Lead Teacher at Grossmont Middle College High School before becoming a GUHSD Digital Learning Coach where her efforts to assist teachers integrate technology into their curriculum was a crucial contributor to the success of GUHSD’s FutureForward initiative. She then set out to serve in administration and joined the West Hills leadership team as an Assistant Principal where she served for 5 years. She was then asked to join the El Capitan High School administration for the 2021-22 school year before accepting the Principal position at West Hills.

