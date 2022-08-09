Read full article on original website
Mysterious lightning bolt spotted reaching edge of space leaves scientists baffled
SCIENTISTS are baffled by a mysterious lightning bolt which was spotted reaching from Earth to the edge of space. During an Oklahoma thunderstorm in May of 2018, a "gigantic jet" lightning bolt struck Earth's atmosphere. This lightning bolt carried 100 times as much of an electrical charge as an average...
Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars
Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
Freethink
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
CNET
NASA Caught a 'Sun-Diving' Comet Crashing Into Our Star
Gravity: hard to live with it and inconceivable to imagine the universe without it. A comet got caught at the hot end of that punchline over the weekend when the cosmic snowball was captured careening into the sun early Sunday by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory. "The doomed comet was...
Engadget
Something is making the Earth spin faster and days shorter
Over the last couple of years, has felt more nebulous than ever. You'd be forgiven for thinking that days are passing by at an increasingly faster clip. According to scientists, that perspective is not wrong. On June 29th, midnight arrived 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. It was the shortest day in over half a century, at least since scientists started tracking the pace of the Earth's rotation with in the 1960s.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists
This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
yankodesign.com
This off-grid sustainable toilet aimed at rural areas ‘flushes’ with the help of sand + a conveyor belt
In a world, where sanitation is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, and 500 million people are still defecating in the open, this off-grid toiled called Sandi, designed by Brunel University graduate Archie Read, is a complete blessing. This sustainable toilet solution is aimed at rural areas where basic amenities like water and electricity may be unavailable. The idea for Sandi hit Read when he was working for a toilet company called LooWatt. LooWatt’s unique toilet system collects waste in a biodegradable polymer film, which although an innovative product, is still meant for urban cities. Although Sandi is still a concept, if transformed into a feasible reality, it could provide inhabitants of such locations with a solution that is not only sustainable but also safe and dignified. “If you have a nice complex electrical component, and you’re in a village that’s 50 miles away from any technician who can fix it, you can’t expect them to travel 50 miles there and 50 miles back to fix one toilet,” says Read. “It has to be in a situation that’s fixable by 90% of people themselves.”
A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday
A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
This giant isopod lives in the crater of a dinosaur-killing asteroid
Compared to most isopods, the Bathynomus yucatanensis is huge. Ming-Chih Huang, Journal of Natural HistoryMeet the newest relative of the roly-poly.
natureworldnews.com
Western Australia Infected by Invasive Fungus Called Myrtle Rust That Is Threatening Australia’s Tree Species
There have been urgent requests for a national response after an invasive fungus that is harming some of Australia's most ecologically significant tree species spread to Western Australia and flourished in the moist conditions along the country's east, causing a silent extinction. The production of tea tree oil, forestry, nursery...
The Sydney Sphinx: Mystery behind astonishing face carved into a rock is exposed as locals prepare to hunt down the hidden bucket list find
A walker has snapped an image of a Sphinx-like rock carving on the cliffs of Sydney, with hundreds of locals saying they'd be hunting down the hidden rock. The photo showed a Sphinx bust carved into a rock, with half of it covered in moss on the popular Manly to Spit walking track in the northern beaches region.
yankodesign.com
Balloon-powered Spaceship Neptune promises a luxurious way to tour outer space
Many private companies are working hard to make space travel more economical as well as more profitable. The latter could involve not just commutes but, more importantly, “space tourism.” To make that possible, however, rockets have to be reusable instead of being obliterated on reentry. Either that or spacecraft could take off on a runway the same way that airplanes do. Another option that’s starting to attract interest uses a style of flying that predates airplanes, relying on a gigantic balloon to lift people into the upper layers of our atmosphere. It may sound almost archaic, but the passenger capsule for one such spacecraft could very well be the most extravagant way to hold a cocktail party in outer space.
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
