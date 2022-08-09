ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Britain Herald

Porch fire reported in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Firefighters early Wednesday responded to a second-story porch fire. Firefighters around 3:30 a.m. responded to a two-family home, located at 177 Belden St., on the report of a structure fire. Fire could be seen on the exterior of the home, in the area of a second floor porch.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
Newington, CT
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Christopher T. Allocca, 35, 325 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, sixth-degree larceny. Kenneth Allen Little, 22, 7 Mountain Ridge Ter. Unit 45, New Haven, third-degree criminal mischief. Angel Luis Lopez, 53, 35 Viets St., New Britain, unsafe backing, evade resp-injury/prop damage. Robert L. Jones, 37, 260 Pleasant St., New Britain, interfere w/...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty

SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closed Part of Route 66 in Marlborough Tuesday

Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Journal Inquirer

Vernon man arrested in stabbing

VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said. The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.
VERNON, CT
New Britain Herald

Firefighters in Newington respond to fire at local school

NEWINGTON – Firefighters put out a fire at a local school Monday evening. The fire department said units were responding to the Emmanuel Christian Academy, located at 569 Maple Hill Ave., shortly after 7 p.m. on the report of a structure fire. About an hour later, firefighters said the...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Antonio D. Hill, 37, 1150 S Main St. Apt. A 418, Middletown, third-degree burglary, criminal attempt/third-degree burglary, failure to respond to infraction. Kadeem Robinson, 30, 216 Broad St. Apt. 2, New Britain, fourth-degree larceny, first-degree forgery. July 27. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, second-degree harassment,...
NEWINGTON, CT

