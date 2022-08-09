Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Porch fire reported in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Firefighters early Wednesday responded to a second-story porch fire. Firefighters around 3:30 a.m. responded to a two-family home, located at 177 Belden St., on the report of a structure fire. Fire could be seen on the exterior of the home, in the area of a second floor porch.
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
East Hartford Man Accused Of Assaulting Connecticut DOT Employee
A 31-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee. Connecticut State Police troopers received a report of an assault in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford near Exit 41 shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
New Britain Herald
Motorist driving stolen car hits another car on Broad Street, causes other vehicle to collide with law office building
NEW BRITAIN – A motorist driving a stolen car was involved in a car accident that resulted in one vehicle slamming through the front of a local law office Monday night. Police around 10:13 p.m. responded to a building on Broad Street, where a two-car crash was reported. According...
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher T. Allocca, 35, 325 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, sixth-degree larceny. Kenneth Allen Little, 22, 7 Mountain Ridge Ter. Unit 45, New Haven, third-degree criminal mischief. Angel Luis Lopez, 53, 35 Viets St., New Britain, unsafe backing, evade resp-injury/prop damage. Robert L. Jones, 37, 260 Pleasant St., New Britain, interfere w/...
New Britain Herald
Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty
SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Part of Route 66 in Marlborough Tuesday
Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
Bristol Press
Police looking for man accused of trading gun for drugs in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Bristol man who police say stole a gun and traded it to a drug dealer is wanted once again. Joseph Stanchfield, 20, of 45 Christopher St., is expected to be charged with failure to appear once he is found or turns himself in. The 20-year-old failed...
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Vernon man arrested in stabbing
VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said. The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.
Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall identified
ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead. The...
New Britain Herald
Firefighters in Newington respond to fire at local school
NEWINGTON – Firefighters put out a fire at a local school Monday evening. The fire department said units were responding to the Emmanuel Christian Academy, located at 569 Maple Hill Ave., shortly after 7 p.m. on the report of a structure fire. About an hour later, firefighters said the...
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Antonio D. Hill, 37, 1150 S Main St. Apt. A 418, Middletown, third-degree burglary, criminal attempt/third-degree burglary, failure to respond to infraction. Kadeem Robinson, 30, 216 Broad St. Apt. 2, New Britain, fourth-degree larceny, first-degree forgery. July 27. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, second-degree harassment,...
