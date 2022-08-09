ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute.

Gregory Foster, who previously broke a world record by finishing three Carolina reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, added another title to his name by taking on the record for most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers -- also known as ghost peppers -- eaten in one minute.

Foster downed 17 of the peppers in one minute. His intake was measured at 3.98 ounces, beating the record of 3.42 ounces, which was set by Canadian speed-eater Mike Jack in 2019.

"This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers," Foster told Guinness World Records. "As a chili lover, I've been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chilies out there."

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

