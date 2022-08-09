California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute.

Gregory Foster, who previously broke a world record by finishing three Carolina reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, added another title to his name by taking on the record for most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers -- also known as ghost peppers -- eaten in one minute.

Foster downed 17 of the peppers in one minute. His intake was measured at 3.98 ounces, beating the record of 3.42 ounces, which was set by Canadian speed-eater Mike Jack in 2019.

"This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers," Foster told Guinness World Records. "As a chili lover, I've been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chilies out there."