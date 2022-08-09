Hours-Long Stand-Off With Fugitive In Quincy Ends Peacefully: Police

Quincy police said a stand-off with a fugitive ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9.

The department tweeted just before 4:30 p.m. that the hours-long stalemate was over, and the suspect was in custody and on his way to a hospital for evaluation.

Massachusetts State Police said the man was wanted on a theft charge. Police did not release the man's name or how the stand-off ended.

Officials said earlier that the man barricaded himself inside a bathroom at a Public Storage unit around 11:30 a.m. on Washington Street. Massachusetts State Police SWAT team members were on the scene along with Quincy negotiators trying to end the stand-off without violence.

Authorities said there was never any threat to the public.