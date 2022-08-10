Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Port Jefferson Gas Station

Police are searching for a man who is accused of using a stolen credit card at a Long Island gas station.

A man used a stolen credit card at Sunoco in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, July 20, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The gas station is located at 240 Terryville Road, authorities said.

The credit card was taken from a wallet that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in Kings Park earlier that day, Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities said the man drove a BMW that had damage to the driver's side door.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.