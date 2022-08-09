Read full article on original website
Emery County Awards Readers with Pool Party
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Emery County Libraries hosted its Summer Reading Party at the Emery County Aquatic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In total, 343 children earned a ticket to attend the celebration through participation in the summer reading programs at one of the eight community libraries. On Aug. 4, 169 children attended and brought along an adult, and many children brought along younger siblings and additional family members.
Letter to the Editor: This Year’s International Days Celebration
This year’s International Days celebration was one for the record books. Although no official count is kept, the size of the crowd in the park bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and participation in the various events seemed bigger and better. It seems people were ready to get outside, interact with friends and family, and, more importantly, have a great time and celebrate. Thank you!
Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern
USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
International Days Brings Summer Fun to Price City
International Days returned to the streets and parks of Price City on a brand new weekend for the 2022 summer season. The fun began on Thursday, Aug. 4, with the annual opening ceremony. This is hosted each year at the Peace Garden and is in conjunction with Price City’s Culture Connection series, which brings live entertainment to the community weekly.
Birthday | Joyce Pierce
Celebrating an amazing lady turning 80. Please join us to celebrate Joyce Pierce Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at USU Eastern’s Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room at 490 North 300 East Price, Utah. No gifts, your presence is gift enough.
Locals Highlighted at Annual Kid’s Day, Parade
As an annual activity for the summer’s International Days celebration, a kids’ parade was hosted on Friday morning, beginning at 9:45 a.m. Youngsters and their family members were encouraged to meet in the parking lot next to Mont Harmon Middle School to line up behind the fire truck. They then paraded on foot, bike, scooter, stroller and more toward the parks to enjoy Kids’ Day.
Helper City Welcomes New Treasurer
The Helper City Council welcomed the city’s newest employee during last week’s council meeting. Billie Heilesen will be taking the helm as the Helper City Treasurer, as the current treasurer will soon be retiring. Heilesen is a resident of Helper that was born in Richfield. Her parents moved...
Carbon Medical Hosts Grand Opening for Price Clinic
Carbon Medical Service celebrated the grand opening of its Price Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to celebrate the expansion. For 70 years, Carbon Medical Service has been serving residents in Carbon and...
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR WELLINGTON CITY
Wellington City hereby gives notice under Utah Code Section 11-36a-504 that a public hearing has been scheduled for August 10, 2022, at 6 PM to discuss the proposed adoption of the Water Conservation Plan. The public hearing will be held at the Wellington City Hall, 150 W Main, Wellington. The...
Emery School District Reschedules Tax Hearing
The Emery County School District (ECSD) has rescheduled the hearing for its proposed its property tax revenue increase. Originally scheduled for Aug. 10, the hearing has been moved to Aug. 24. “Because of Utah State Tax Commission rules, ECSD is reposting the Truth in Taxation hearing originally scheduled for Aug....
Law Enforcement Honored by Christian Motorcycle Association
The Christian Motorcycle Association once again gathered at the Price City Peace Garden on Monday morning to honor community officials for their dedication to safety. Last year, the association, with local chapter Castle Country Crusaders, recognized Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos. This year, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood and Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia were spotlighted by the association.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the CC&H Canal Pipeline Installation Project, 2022 will be received by Emery Water Conservancy District at the office of Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 2:00 p.m. August 24 , 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud. A bid bond in the...
History of the Manti Utah Temple
Standing on the southeast corner of the Manti Utah Temple site, Brigham Young told Warren S. Snow, “Here is the spot where the Prophet Moroni stood and dedicated this piece of land for a temple site, and that is the reason why the location is made here, and we can’t move it from this spot.”
Asia Raine Designs Opens in Helper
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Asia Raine Designs to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The chamber was joined by members of the Helper community and Carbon County Royalty to celebrate this milestone. Raine began making handmade jewelry in 2014 following an inspiring trip to...
INTENT TO REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about August 26, 2022, Castle Dale will submit a request to the State of Utah, Department of Workforce Services, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD) for the release of Community Development Block Grants Funds (CDBG) under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the project known as Castle Dale Behavioral Health for the purpose of rehabilitation of the Old School at 65 East 100 North to be used as a residential treatment center for mental health and addiction and will have a gym available for their residential patients, out-patients, and community members.
Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally
The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
Ladies Swing at the Tram Electric Golf Tournament
Once again, the Tram Electric Women’s Two Person Best Ball Golf Tournament was hosted at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3. Tram Electric has acted as the title sponsor for this tournament for many years and, through its support, the ladies are able to organize a great tournament each year. It was stated that the 2022 tournament was a great success.
NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT is proposing to increase its property tax revenue. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 residence would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 business would increase from $844.42...
Mark Merlen Wins at Desert Thunder Raceway
Mark Merlen won the Saturday night IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock feature race at Desert Thunder Raceway on Aug. 6. Merlen’s third win of the season moved him into the 19th position in IMCA National points. He ranks fourth in the Big Daddy Race Cars Southern region, and third in Utah state points.
Animal Rescue Efforts Supported with Weekend Fundraiser
A family-friendly fundraiser was hosted to support animal rescue efforts in Carbon and Emery counties on Saturday evening. This fundraiser was created through the combined effort of the Castle Valley Animal Rescue, Carbon Cat Rescue and the Emery Animal Shelter. It began at 5 p.m. at 450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price.
