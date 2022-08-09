ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
etvnews.com

Letter to the Editor: This Year’s International Days Celebration

This year’s International Days celebration was one for the record books. Although no official count is kept, the size of the crowd in the park bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and participation in the various events seemed bigger and better. It seems people were ready to get outside, interact with friends and family, and, more importantly, have a great time and celebrate. Thank you!
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Emery School District Reschedules Tax Hearing

The Emery County School District (ECSD) has rescheduled the hearing for its proposed its property tax revenue increase. Originally scheduled for Aug. 10, the hearing has been moved to Aug. 24. “Because of Utah State Tax Commission rules, ECSD is reposting the Truth in Taxation hearing originally scheduled for Aug....
EMERY COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern

USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Helper City Welcomes New Treasurer

The Helper City Council welcomed the city’s newest employee during last week’s council meeting. Billie Heilesen will be taking the helm as the Helper City Treasurer, as the current treasurer will soon be retiring. Heilesen is a resident of Helper that was born in Richfield. Her parents moved...
HELPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Summer Reading Party#Otter Pops
etvnews.com

Birthday | Joyce Pierce

Celebrating an amazing lady turning 80. Please join us to celebrate Joyce Pierce Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at USU Eastern’s Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room at 490 North 300 East Price, Utah. No gifts, your presence is gift enough.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

International Days Brings Summer Fun to Price City

International Days returned to the streets and parks of Price City on a brand new weekend for the 2022 summer season. The fun began on Thursday, Aug. 4, with the annual opening ceremony. This is hosted each year at the Peace Garden and is in conjunction with Price City’s Culture Connection series, which brings live entertainment to the community weekly.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR WELLINGTON CITY

Wellington City hereby gives notice under Utah Code Section 11-36a-504 that a public hearing has been scheduled for August 10, 2022, at 6 PM to discuss the proposed adoption of the Water Conservation Plan. The public hearing will be held at the Wellington City Hall, 150 W Main, Wellington. The...
WELLINGTON, UT
etvnews.com

Book Signing Coming to Happiness Within

EC Stilson, a 30-year-old who grew up in Price, will be returning to the area on Aug. 13 for a book signing of her memoir. Stilson’s memoir, “Two More Years,” details her journey following her terminal melanoma cancer diagnosis in 2020. She was told at the time that she had two years to live, which was a diagnosis that she said froze her heart in time. Stilson is the mother of four young children and said that the thought of not seeing them grow seemed unfathomable.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Locals Highlighted at Annual Kid’s Day, Parade

As an annual activity for the summer’s International Days celebration, a kids’ parade was hosted on Friday morning, beginning at 9:45 a.m. Youngsters and their family members were encouraged to meet in the parking lot next to Mont Harmon Middle School to line up behind the fire truck. They then paraded on foot, bike, scooter, stroller and more toward the parks to enjoy Kids’ Day.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis

The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
GREEN RIVER, UT
etvnews.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the CC&H Canal Pipeline Installation Project, 2022 will be received by Emery Water Conservancy District at the office of Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 2:00 p.m. August 24 , 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud. A bid bond in the...
CASTLE DALE, UT
etvnews.com

Carbon Medical Hosts Grand Opening for Price Clinic

Carbon Medical Service celebrated the grand opening of its Price Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to celebrate the expansion. For 70 years, Carbon Medical Service has been serving residents in Carbon and...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022. WORKING SESSION 9:00 a.m. GENERAL SESSION 3:00 p.m. A. WORKING SESSION. 1. Bruin Point School Improvement...
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

INTENT TO REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about August 26, 2022, Castle Dale will submit a request to the State of Utah, Department of Workforce Services, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD) for the release of Community Development Block Grants Funds (CDBG) under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the project known as Castle Dale Behavioral Health for the purpose of rehabilitation of the Old School at 65 East 100 North to be used as a residential treatment center for mental health and addiction and will have a gym available for their residential patients, out-patients, and community members.
CASTLE DALE, UT
etvnews.com

NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT is proposing to increase its property tax revenue. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 residence would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 business would increase from $844.42...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

History of the Manti Utah Temple

Standing on the southeast corner of the Manti Utah Temple site, Brigham Young told Warren S. Snow, “Here is the spot where the Prophet Moroni stood and dedicated this piece of land for a temple site, and that is the reason why the location is made here, and we can’t move it from this spot.”
MANTI, UT
etvnews.com

Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally

The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
EMERY, UT
etvnews.com

Ladies Swing at the Tram Electric Golf Tournament

Once again, the Tram Electric Women’s Two Person Best Ball Golf Tournament was hosted at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3. Tram Electric has acted as the title sponsor for this tournament for many years and, through its support, the ladies are able to organize a great tournament each year. It was stated that the 2022 tournament was a great success.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Pirates Open Up Against State Champs

Green River drew a tough opponent to begin the season on Wednesday. Traveling to the three-time reigning state champs, Piute, the Pirates struggled to get going. On the other hand, the Thunderbirds rattled off 10 straight runs in the first four innings and went on to defeat Green River 10-0.
GREEN RIVER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy