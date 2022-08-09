ABERDEE N, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen has scheduled a city-wide ground spray for mosquitoes on Tuesday, August 9th between the hours of 8:30 pm and 1:00 am. West Nile Virus has been identified in Aberdeen and city officials urge citizens to take reasonable precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. You can reduce the risk of getting West Nile virus by eliminating mosquito habitat around your property, applying insect repellents, and wearing proper clothing when outdoors.

