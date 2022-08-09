Read full article on original website
Emily Meier withdraws her candidacy for District 3 House Seat
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- The lone Democrat running for one of two available seats in District 3 has withdrawn her petition. Emily Meier, 25, of Aberdeen, withdrew her petition Aug. 2, according to records on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. That’s the last day candidates can withdraw from the November ballot.
Recap of Aberdeen City Council Work Session dealing with the upcoming budget
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Monday night, the Aberdeen City Council held a work session to discuss the budget for the year 2023. City Manager Joseph Gaa talks about the revenues & expenses for the 1st half of 2022. Aberdeen Finance Director Jordan McQuillen compares sales tax coming in this year to...
Update on the Brown County Fair that starts next week
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair begins this Monday. Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley provides an update on what to look forward to. Kippley reminds everyone that the fair are still looking for more volunteers to help out. Grandstand entertainment will begin Monday & Tuesday with the Dakotah Stampede...
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
Aberdeen businesses prepare for Brown County Fair
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair begins August 15th, and while preparations have started at the fairgrounds, local businesses are also preparing for one of Aberdeen’s biggest events of the year. According to the Brown County Fair Office, last year’s fair attendance was estimated to...
Upgrades needed at Storybook Land in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Storybook Land has been one of Aberdeen’s most popular destination for nearly 50 years, but some attractions in the park are in need of upgrades. Storybook Land was established in 1976, and some equipment hasn’t been updated in decades. ”We have a...
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Tuesday
ABERDEE N, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen has scheduled a city-wide ground spray for mosquitoes on Tuesday, August 9th between the hours of 8:30 pm and 1:00 am. West Nile Virus has been identified in Aberdeen and city officials urge citizens to take reasonable precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. You can reduce the risk of getting West Nile virus by eliminating mosquito habitat around your property, applying insect repellents, and wearing proper clothing when outdoors.
Aberdeen police searching for porch thief
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are on the lookout for a porch thief and they want the public’s help. Authorities posted surveillance video of a person taking a suitcase off the porch of someone’s home. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-626-7911.
Storybook Land hours for August & September
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Please note the following hours of operation at Wylie Park for August and September. Brown County Fair Week: (Gift Shop, Concession Stands and Rides) August 15 – August 21 (Monday – Sunday): Hours of Operation – 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. Campground: Hours...
NSIC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll Sees CSP Up Top and NSU Tied for Fifth
BURNSVILLE, MN (NorthernSun.org) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 Preseason Volleyball Coaches’ Poll Tuesday morning, with Northern State picked fifth in the league. The Wolves tallied 149 points and were tied with Minnesota Duluth in the fifth spot. NSU posted an 18-11 mark in 2022,...
