This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
North Carolina woman turns 105
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
No more free parking at Charlotte's Optimist Hall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Optimist Hall, the popular dining hall in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood, will begin charging customers for parking. Customers can still park for free for 90 minutes. For customers parked from 90 minutes to two hours, parking will be $5. Customers parked up to 24 hours will be charged $18. The new parking system is part of an agreement to have Laz Parking manage Optimist Hall's lot.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley...
'Conn's x Belk' Store-Within-Store Pilots in 5 Locations
The first store-within-a-store pilot locations from a partnership between Belk and Conn’s have opened in five Belk locations, a press release said. Called Conn’s x Belk, the locations will give Belk customers access to Conn’s home product categories and other things like next-day deliveries. The five locations include: Knoxville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Ridgeland, Mississippi; Charleston, South Carolina.
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte
Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
'We want to be a positive influence' | NC mom works to create kids clothing brand that grows with the child
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is on a mission to make kids' clothing that is durable and won’t break the bank. The clothing brand is called Generation Joy, and it “is founded by a passion to produce a high quality and durable apparel line for kids,” according to its website.
Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
Man wanted for questioning regarding indecent exposure incident at Indian Land Walgreens
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is wanted for questioning regarding an indecent exposure incident that happened at Walgreen's in Indian Land, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports. The sheriff's office did not release any more information regarding the incident but said anyone with information about this or any...
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off
CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
