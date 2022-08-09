Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Boomer's power rankings: Mets second in MLB, Yankees down to fourth
Boomer gives his up-to-date MLB power rankings, and he has the Yankees sliding down the list as their season-high five-game losing streak continues.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Defeat of Yankees Marks Mariners' Wackiest Win of 2022
A great pitching matchup drew a huge crowd at T- Mobile Park, and fans across the country tuned in to watch the Yankees play the Mariners on Tuesday night. Seattle held New York to just three hits, silencing the big bats in front of a near sellout crowd. The only issue was: the Mariners only got seven hits themselves, and only five came before the bottom of the 13th inning.
Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins
Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
The American League-leading Yankees morphed into a crappy Little League team on the base-paths against the Mariners
While the 2021 New York Yankees did make the "playoffs" and did win 92 games, the team was, in retrospect, a bit of an embarrassment. They couldn't figure out the damn 52-110 Baltimore Orioles, their ace constantly came up small in a big spot, they had absolutely no idea what a clutch hit was and, perhaps worst of all, they were a horrific fielding team and they were even worse on the basepaths. Fundamentals were clearly not a high priority.
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The New York Yankees (71-40) and the Seattle Mariners (60-52) meet in the finale of a 3-game set Wednesday. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts Phillies with broadcast request
It should come as no surprise that New York Mets legend (and current broadcaster) Keith Hernandez does not have a soft spot in his heart for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, when Hernandez chose not to travel to the City of Brotherly Love for an upcoming New York Mets broadcast and told why, well, don’t expect Phillies fans to give him a warm welcome next time the two teams meet.
MLB Power Rankings: Surging Dodgers take over at No. 1
Last week was a huge week for a lot of the best teams in baseball. Some are going in the right direction, and some are now going the other way. Let’s get into it and see how things shake out at the top of the power rankings. Watch "Flippin'...
