Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Defeat of Yankees Marks Mariners' Wackiest Win of 2022

A great pitching matchup drew a huge crowd at T- Mobile Park, and fans across the country tuned in to watch the Yankees play the Mariners on Tuesday night. Seattle held New York to just three hits, silencing the big bats in front of a near sellout crowd. The only issue was: the Mariners only got seven hits themselves, and only five came before the bottom of the 13th inning.
Gerrit Cole
Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
The American League-leading Yankees morphed into a crappy Little League team on the base-paths against the Mariners

While the 2021 New York Yankees did make the "playoffs" and did win 92 games, the team was, in retrospect, a bit of an embarrassment. They couldn't figure out the damn 52-110 Baltimore Orioles, their ace constantly came up small in a big spot, they had absolutely no idea what a clutch hit was and, perhaps worst of all, they were a horrific fielding team and they were even worse on the basepaths. Fundamentals were clearly not a high priority.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts Phillies with broadcast request

It should come as no surprise that New York Mets legend (and current broadcaster) Keith Hernandez does not have a soft spot in his heart for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, when Hernandez chose not to travel to the City of Brotherly Love for an upcoming New York Mets broadcast and told why, well, don’t expect Phillies fans to give him a warm welcome next time the two teams meet.
MLB Power Rankings: Surging Dodgers take over at No. 1

Last week was a huge week for a lot of the best teams in baseball. Some are going in the right direction, and some are now going the other way. Let’s get into it and see how things shake out at the top of the power rankings. Watch "Flippin'...
