ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
Power 95.9

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
KATV

Community Health Centers of Arkansas

It’s National Health Center Week. Dr. Lanita S. White, Chief Executive Officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas explains how CHC's help Arkansans receive the high quality health care they need. For more information, click here.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Clinical Research#Linus Asthma#Diseases#General Health#Arkansans#The Little Rock Asthma
kasu.org

Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75

Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections

Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

New trail system coming to Conway after receiving grant

CONWAY, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the City of Conway announced they received a $25 million dollar grant to create a new trail system. The grant, which came from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to build the Connect Conway greenway trail. It's been four years in...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy