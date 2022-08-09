Read full article on original website
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Report: Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
KTAL
Arkansas ranks among the states with the worst mental health care in the US
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new study finds that Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care. According to data from Quote Wizard, the Natural State ranks 44th in the list of states with the best mental health care. The study looked at five key...
KHBS
Arkansas to seek federal help with maternal health care due to effects of abortion ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is asking the federal government for help with maternal health care. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be an increase in at-risk pregnancies in Arkansas as a result of the state's ban on nearly all abortions. "With the Dobbs decision, I looked at it...
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
KATV
Community Health Centers of Arkansas
It’s National Health Center Week. Dr. Lanita S. White, Chief Executive Officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas explains how CHC's help Arkansans receive the high quality health care they need. For more information, click here.
Arkansas moms still struggling after months to find baby formula
The baby formula shortage isn't over yet for some Arkansas families as many parents are still struggling to keep their babies fed. Some mothers say they have been searching near and far and are still coming up short.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas' 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
kasu.org
Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75
Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
New trail system coming to Conway after receiving grant
CONWAY, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the City of Conway announced they received a $25 million dollar grant to create a new trail system. The grant, which came from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to build the Connect Conway greenway trail. It's been four years in...
White County animal shelter say they are to begin euthanizing dogs
Bald Knob Animal Shelter officials took to social media to inform the community that they will begin euthanizing dogs due to lack of space.
THV11
