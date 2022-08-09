ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert canceled for Cordova woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Brenda Macklin on behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Macklin has since been found safe.
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Suspect accused of double stabbing murder transported to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of stabbing a mother and her 14-year-old son to death in Raleigh is back in Memphis after he was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers two weeks ago. Jose Murillo-Salgado, 42, was arrested on July 28, the same day of the double murder, after...
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
MPD will host Hiring Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
1 dead after drowning at Parkway Village apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says an adult accidentally drowned at the Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive Tuesday morning. We are working to learn more information from MPD.
Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured after attempting to pull over an 18-year-old carjacking suspect on Monday. Police say that a man was carjacked while sitting inside his 2014 Mercedes C-Class at Lamar Crossing Apartments. He told police that several armed men surrounded the car and...
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
Breakdown: Why summer nights are warmer than ever

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you thought that in summer, temperatures at night seems warmer than in the past. If you have had that thought, you would be correct. According to research, summer night low temperatures temperatures have warmed nearly twice as fast as summer daytime high temperatures. Research found that...
Ralph Prater, one of first Black students at Memphis State, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Tuesday the death of one of the college’s first Black students, Ralph Prater. Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, leaves a legacy behind as one of the eight Black men and women who were allowed to enroll at the university in 1959.
One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night. The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say. The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital. No arrests...
Arrest made after man killed on Woodcliff Dr. in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested after a man was killed in March on Woodcliff Dr. after an argument. At the scene, officers found the victim lying on the ground, unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses at the apartment stated...
