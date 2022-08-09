Read full article on original website
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert canceled for Cordova woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Brenda Macklin on behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Macklin has since been found safe.
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Fugitive accused of Puerto Rican woman’s murder, dismemberment arrested in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S Marshals Service has announced that a Puerto Rican murder fugitive was arrested in Memphis on Monday. Duanta Head, 53, was wanted for the May 5 murder and dismemberment of a 43-year-old woman in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. “We’re not sure what, if any, ties Daunta...
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
Suspect accused of double stabbing murder transported to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of stabbing a mother and her 14-year-old son to death in Raleigh is back in Memphis after he was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers two weeks ago. Jose Murillo-Salgado, 42, was arrested on July 28, the same day of the double murder, after...
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
MPD will host Hiring Expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two shows to look forward to in September, including Denim and Praise ‘22 on September 30 and Bush Mania 2022 on September 18.
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strange someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly six hours of testimony, the sole suspect in the missing-persons case of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was denied bond after a hearing on Tuesday. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged on July 22 with the first-degree murder of Lee, whose...
Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
1 dead after drowning at Parkway Village apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says an adult accidentally drowned at the Verano Townhomes on Willow Creek Drive Tuesday morning. We are working to learn more information from MPD.
Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured after attempting to pull over an 18-year-old carjacking suspect on Monday. Police say that a man was carjacked while sitting inside his 2014 Mercedes C-Class at Lamar Crossing Apartments. He told police that several armed men surrounded the car and...
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
Man charged in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee’s murder due in court for bond hearing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of murdering an Ole Miss student will be back in an Oxford courthouse Tuesday. Timothy Herrington Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of Ole Miss student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
Breakdown: Why summer nights are warmer than ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you thought that in summer, temperatures at night seems warmer than in the past. If you have had that thought, you would be correct. According to research, summer night low temperatures temperatures have warmed nearly twice as fast as summer daytime high temperatures. Research found that...
Ralph Prater, one of first Black students at Memphis State, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Tuesday the death of one of the college’s first Black students, Ralph Prater. Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, leaves a legacy behind as one of the eight Black men and women who were allowed to enroll at the university in 1959.
One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night. The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say. The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital. No arrests...
Arrest made after man killed on Woodcliff Dr. in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested after a man was killed in March on Woodcliff Dr. after an argument. At the scene, officers found the victim lying on the ground, unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses at the apartment stated...
