ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Serve Idaho announces $375,000 in funding for AmeriCorps planning grants

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LgbL_0hAV095M00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Up to five organizations will receive funding up to $75,000 each for planning grants to explore the feasibility of operating an AmeriCorps program. These funds allow time and financial resources for organizations to determine how an AmeriCorps program and its members could help solve community problems. Priority will be given to organizations focusing on education, housing and serving rural communities, but all eligible applicants are encouraged to apply.

Interested organizations must file a notice of intent to apply for a grant by 4 p.m. MDT on Aug. 15. The intent to apply form can be found HERE . A mandatory technical assistance call will be held Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. MT.

The deadline to submit the grant application is Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. MDT.

The post Serve Idaho announces $375,000 in funding for AmeriCorps planning grants appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Transportation Department to dispose of damaged HQ

The Idaho Transportation Board met in a special meeting on Aug. 5, where it voted unanimously to declare its water-damaged headquarters building on State Street as surplus property. This is the first step in selling the facility. Pursuant to Idaho Code 67-5709A, the Idaho State Board of Examiners will now transfer the property to the Idaho ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americorps#Federal Funding#Charity#Idaho Falls#Indian#Mdt#Mt#Local News 8
Idaho State Journal

Wolf advocates petition to strip Montana, Idaho of federal funds

Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a petition calling on federal authorities to strip the states of Idaho and Montana of Pittman-Robertson funds due to state laws that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations. ...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
KIFI Local News 8

Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading

Idaho's upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville school district were in the classroom themselves reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. The post Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
ABC4

Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide if protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The post US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections appeared first on Local News 8.
MONTANA STATE
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy