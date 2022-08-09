Serve Idaho announces $375,000 in funding for AmeriCorps planning grants

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Up to five organizations will receive funding up to $75,000 each for planning grants to explore the feasibility of operating an AmeriCorps program. These funds allow time and financial resources for organizations to determine how an AmeriCorps program and its members could help solve community problems. Priority will be given to organizations focusing on education, housing and serving rural communities, but all eligible applicants are encouraged to apply.

Interested organizations must file a notice of intent to apply for a grant by 4 p.m. MDT on Aug. 15. The intent to apply form can be found HERE . A mandatory technical assistance call will be held Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. MT.

The deadline to submit the grant application is Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. MDT.

