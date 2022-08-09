Giants pitcher Camilo Doval ended win over Padres with a 103 mph strike that had MLB fans in awe

Is it just me or is this the hardest time to be a hitter in Major League Baseball? I ask that rhetorical question because there are just so many pitchers throwing such ridiculous stuff these days and I don’t know anyone is supposed to stand in there and get a hit.

The latest example of this came last night on the final strike of the Giants’ win over the struggling Padres (five straight losses) in San Diego. San Francisco closer Camilo Doval stepped on the rubber and fired a 103 mph fastball that Josh Bell had no chance of catching up to.

Check this out:

Ridiculous.

Look at this other nasty pitch he threw in the at-bat.

Insane.

Twitter was in awe of that final pitch.