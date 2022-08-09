ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants pitcher Camilo Doval ended win over Padres with a 103 mph strike that had MLB fans in awe

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V75SL_0hAV05YS00

Is it just me or is this the hardest time to be a hitter in Major League Baseball? I ask that rhetorical question because there are just so many pitchers throwing such ridiculous stuff these days and I don’t know anyone is supposed to stand in there and get a hit.

The latest example of this came last night on the final strike of the Giants’ win over the struggling Padres (five straight losses) in San Diego. San Francisco closer Camilo Doval stepped on the rubber and fired a 103 mph fastball that Josh Bell had no chance of catching up to.

Check this out:

Ridiculous.

Look at this other nasty pitch he threw in the at-bat.

Insane.

Twitter was in awe of that final pitch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad played catch at the Field of Dreams Game and baseball fans were emotional

The 2022 Field of Dreams Game began with quite the emotional scene for baseball fans. As Thursday’s game got underway in Dyersville, Iowa, emotions were already peaking as fans settled into their seats for a bout between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Joey Votto himself already talked at length about what the movie and the game means to him after losing his father more than 14 years ago.
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Bruce
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants open preseason with 23-21 victory over Patriots

The New York Giants opened their preseason slate against the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Starters played just two series before giving way to the second-team, who stayed in the game through halftime. At that point, the third-team and deep reserves came in to attempt to cement a role for themselves.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 13-7

The Padres defeated the Giants 13-7 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win the game and the series against their division rival. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Major League Baseball#Mph
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy