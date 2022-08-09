ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdNEZ_0hAV04fj00

UPDATE: The Springfield prize has now been claimed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.

The Show Me Cash ticket was purchased at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield St. in Springfield. The drawing date was July 29 and the winner has until Jan. 25, 2023, to claim the prize.

Late-night snack run leads Missouri man to $100K scratchers prize

The winning numbers are 14-18-23-36-38.

If no one claims the prize before then, the money goes to Missouri public education. As of the time of this writing, a total of seven prizes have been unclaimed in Missouri, totaling $524,000 including the Springfield winning ticket.

  • Kansas City, Powerball: $50,000, won June 11.
  • Chesterfield, Powerball: $50,000, won July 13.
  • Manchester, Powerball: $50,000, won July 16.
  • St. Charles, Show Me Cash: $100,000, won Aug. 3.
  • Desloge, Show Me Cash: $50,000, won Aug. 4.
  • Overland, Show Me Cash: $50,000, won Aug. 6.

The winner of the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois on June 28 still has not come forward to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Overland, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Desloge, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Manchester, MO
City
Chesterfield, MO
KTTS

Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed

(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Scooters are on their way to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#The Kum Go#Nexstar Media Inc
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Missouri – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MO Gambling Sites

When it comes to Missouri gambling, there is a lot to know, including whether it’s legal and if the state offers sports betting. In this guide, we cover these topics and more, like how to place a wager online and what gambling taxes bettors can expect in the Show-Me State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Ozarks First.com

Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Associated Press

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy