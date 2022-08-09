$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield

UPDATE: The Springfield prize has now been claimed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.

The Show Me Cash ticket was purchased at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield St. in Springfield. The drawing date was July 29 and the winner has until Jan. 25, 2023, to claim the prize.

The winning numbers are 14-18-23-36-38.

If no one claims the prize before then, the money goes to Missouri public education. As of the time of this writing, a total of seven prizes have been unclaimed in Missouri, totaling $524,000 including the Springfield winning ticket.

Kansas City, Powerball: $50,000, won June 11.

Chesterfield, Powerball: $50,000, won July 13.

Manchester, Powerball: $50,000, won July 16.

St. Charles, Show Me Cash: $100,000, won Aug. 3.

Desloge, Show Me Cash: $50,000, won Aug. 4.

Overland, Show Me Cash: $50,000, won Aug. 6.

The winner of the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Illinois on June 28 still has not come forward to claim their prize.

