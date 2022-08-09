More than 77 years after his death, a Syracuse University alumnus was finally laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. First Lt. Myles Esmay ’40 fought bravely for the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. While defending an airfield against Japanese forces in Burma (now Myanmar), he and many other soldiers lost their lives. Though most of the remains were first buried at U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India, and then transferred in 1947 to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Esmay’s remains went unidentified for decades. Last year, Esmay was formally identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

