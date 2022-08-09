ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

23 spectacular Serena Williams photos from her 23 singles Grand Slam wins

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhDmx_0hAUzncK00

Serena Williams is calling it a career after the 2022 U.S. Open — a tournament she’s won six times on her way to 23 Grand Slam titles, which is a record in the Open Era and second-most all-time behind Margaret Court’s 24. The U.S. Open begins August 29.

She’s a living legend who unquestionably changed the game of tennis for the better. But now, she said she’s ready to focus on other things. In an essay for Vogue magazine (as told to Rob Haskell) published Tuesday, Williams explained she’s shifting away from tennis, but she doesn’t care for the word retirement. She’d prefer evolution.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” Williams told Vogue. But make no mistake, this isn’t as easy of a decision as it is for some professional athletes when they’re ready to hang it all up.

“It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she added.

So while the tennis world savors Serena’s final matches before she closes this chapter of her life, here’s a look back at all 23 of her singles Grand Slam titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBde5_0hAUzncK00

© AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fplex_0hAUzncK00

© AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOTFRANCOIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgzT3_0hAUzncK00

© AP Photo/Ted S.Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbrQu_0hAUzncK00

© Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhWMk_0hAUzncK00

© TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9lFy_0hAUzncK00

© Alex Livesey/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Zm1Y_0hAUzncK00

© AFP PHOTO/WILLIAM WEST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e24D2_0hAUzncK00

© Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zhxs_0hAUzncK00

© Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VHK6_0hAUzncK00

© Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7JNs_0hAUzncK00

© GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlBBS_0hAUzncK00

© Nicolas Luttiau/Presse Sports via US PRESSWIRE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2No1c6_0hAUzncK00

© AP Photo/Jon Super

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwMkp_0hAUzncK00

© Susan Mullane-US PRESSWIRE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9eDf_0hAUzncK00

© Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMCfH_0hAUzncK00

© Julian Finney/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OU2GE_0hAUzncK00

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QMCo_0hAUzncK00

© Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmU2K_0hAUzncK00

© Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrlMM_0hAUzncK00

© Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBNOk_0hAUzncK00

© Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXtjf_0hAUzncK00

2017 Australian Open: Defeated Venus Williams

© AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Serena Williams earns first win of season in Toronto

TORONTO — Serena Williams hadn’t won in so long, she said she couldn’t even remember the feeling. She picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open. “I’m just happy to get a win....
TENNIS
theScore

Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open

Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams says she is turning her focus to having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine, and a post on Instagram. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.” Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or any other — sport, has seven titles apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, six U.S. Open wins, plus three at the French Open, across a career remarkable for its peaks and its longevity. She also owns 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, all won with her older sister, Venus.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Margaret Court
In Style

Serena Williams Is Hanging Up Her Racket to Focus On Family

Serena Williams is saying goodbye to tennis after more than 20 years on the court, 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 39 Grand Slam titles overall, three Olympic gold medals, and six U.S. Open titles. Williams, who is highly regarded as the G.O.A.T. of the sport, made the announcement with a special Vogue cover story which dropped on Tuesday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Venus Williams#Usa Today Sports#Ap Photo Ted#Torsten#Blackwood Afp#Getty Images
Reuters

Tennis-'She's the reason I play': Gauff praises Serena as retirement looms

Aug 9 (Reuters) - American teenager Coco Gauff has credited Serena Williams and her family for paving the way for the next generation of Black female tennis players. Williams, 40, told Vogue that "the countdown has begun" towards her retirement, prompting an outpouring of praise for the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her groundbreaking impact on the sport. read more.
TENNIS
purewow.com

Serena Williams Stuns Tennis Fans with Retirement Announcement: 'The Countdown Has Begun'

Serena Williams, better known one of the greatest athletes of all time, is stepping off the tennis court for good. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced in her article for Vogue that she is ready to start a new chapter, which will involve focusing on her family. On her Instagram page, she shared a pic of her September issue cover and wrote, "There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis."
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams announces she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion won her first singles match for more than a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday evening (8 August) but has revealed in a first-person piece for Vogue that she has decided to end her career.“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote.It is expected that the US Open later this month will be her final grand slam appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenSerena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenBirmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant Commonwealth Games
TENNIS
AFP

Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic

Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world number one Iga Swiatek -- who beat Gauff in the French Open final this year -- sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes.
TENNIS
