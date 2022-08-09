ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

More dreams in Dyersville: State to provide $12.5M for bigger stadium

By Jonathan Turner
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 1 day ago

As QC River Bandits players, staff and fans descend on Dyersville, Iowa today for the first Minor League “Field of Dreams” game , the city of Dyersville has scored another home run.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Tuesday announced $12.5 million in Destination Iowa funding for Dyersville to create a permanent multi-use stadium, as part of $16 million in new grants for three Iowa projects.

The permanent multi-use stadium would be capable of hosting more pro baseball games, collegiate baseball tournaments, and other year-round events.

The $100-million Destination Iowa program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.

The city of Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project to create a permanent multi-use stadium capable of hosting pro baseball games, collegiate baseball tournaments, and other year-round events. The award represents 25 percent of the total project investment of $50 million, and will be used for stadium infrastructure.

The stadium is part of a larger, phased project with an initial private investment of $80 million — to include nine ball fields, a hotel and event space, and an outdoor concert amphitheater, according to a release from the governor’s office.

A rendering of the proposed stadium improvements in Dyersville.

Travel Dubuque and a new nonprofit are pitching a permanent 3,000-seat, $50-million ballpark as part of Dyersville’s Field of Dreams site, in addition to the $80-million expansion already planned for the iconic Iowa film location, according to ballparkdigest.com.

In April Go the Distance Baseball, LLC unveiled an $80-million plan to expand the Field of Dreams site . The original 190-acre farm will be the base of the development, augmented by addition of almost 100 more acres to the west.

The first phase of the project, which will installed largely on the new land, will include nine new diamonds, a youth player dorm and a new hotel. It’s currently scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. The existing movie site will remain intact, while the base of the temporary ballpark built for the 2021 Field of Dreams Yankees/White Sox event, will be expanded into a permanent facility.

The stadium is part of a Field of Dreams master plan including nine new diamonds, a youth player dorm, hotel/event space, and concert amphitheater, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

The plan for a new stadium fits as part of the new development and would be built at the site of MLB’s Field of Dreams game, set to return this Thursday between the Cubs and Reds.

Seating 3,000 but expanding to 8,000 seats for big events (like future MLB Field of Dreams games), the ballpark would cost more than $50 million and be used for college and international tourneys, high school games and events like baseball camps, music concerts, festivals and group/corporate meetings.

The stadium would be run by a new This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. nonprofit, separate from the Go the Distance owners, which would lease the ballpark site to the new group.

Fans attending tonight’s and Thursday night’s games can go Beyond the Game — an Iowa baseball experience presented by Travel Iowa & MidWestOne Bank August 9-12 in Dyersville. Immerse yourself in events to celebrate the highly anticipated Aug. 11th MLB at Field of Dreams . You can discover Midwestern hospitality right here in Iowa’s slice of heaven.

With a lineup of events that include music, kids zone, fan fest, and official MLB Viewing Party, and more, Beyond the Game will provide fun for the entire family.

For a complete schedule of events, click HERE. You can watch the Bandits game tonight on the MLB Network.

