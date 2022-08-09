Read full article on original website
Are West Virginians in shape? Study says not really
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study revealed that West Virginia is in the worst shape in the country, citing rates of certain health concerns that were 50% worse than the national average. According to the study by Run Reviews, West Virginians have a heart disease rate of 7% compared to the national average of […]
Public Health Task Force report
Southern W.Va. Aug 9, 2022 (Hinton News) - HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Dr. Morrison reported on the current state of several ongoing public health issues. In terms of COVID, Greenbrier and Monroe are both in moderate risk areas and rising. ER and provider visits are increasing. In terms of swine flu (influenza A), there have been a few people test positive for swine flu who had direct exposure to sick pigs in another part of the state. It appears as if we are out of the infectious window, but surveillance is always in place. The State Fair is doing all the right...
Family from West Virginia advocates for teen’s epilepsy cure
After years of trial and error, 17-year-old Reagan has found some relief from her seizures with CBD products, and her family is hopeful that medical cannabis could be another successful treatment option once she turns 18.
WSAZ
School safety plans not on the agenda at West Virginia Board of Education meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Student safety is on the minds of parents as they send their children back to school, but that topic was not on the monthly West Virginia State Board of Education meeting Wednesday. “This on our minds all the time, and so whether it’s discussed at a...
WDTV
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
woay.com
State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.
Lancaster Farming
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair
West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
West Virginia neonatal abstinence syndrome case to be heard by Mass Litigation Panel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lawyers who represent approximately 600 West Virginia children who were exposed to opioids while in the womb say they have now obtained a referral of cases to the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel. The panel consists of seven active or senor status circuit court judges who hear cases with the […]
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increased to 3,250; 2 deaths since last report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 11, 2022; there are currently 3,250 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, two deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,203 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year-old female from Berkeley County.
wvpublic.org
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Closer To State’s Limit
COVID-19 cases in the state have remained around 3,000 active cases for weeks, but hospitalizations continue to climb. West Virginia reached 399 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the state that much closer to the predetermined statewide capacity of 500 coronavirus hospitalizations. “We have moved our number back to 500 to do...
WDTV
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help...
wvpublic.org
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
West Virginia Board of Education approves State Superintendent’s transfer to the Schools for the Deaf and Blind
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education approved State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to a new job. On Tuesday, the WVBOE approved Burch’s transfer to be the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Burch’s salary in his new position will be $142,327. Burch has been […]
WDTV
West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
wvpublic.org
Southern W.Va. Business Hub Tackles Workforce Challenges With Addiction Recovery Training Program
A fourth Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery will open later in August in Beckley. The company formalized a program focused on helping employers create work spaces that are recovery friendly. The program is called Communities of Healing. It was started by Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan, as a...
woay.com
West Virginia DMV launches new REAL ID Headstart digital service
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents have a new, convenient option for getting IDs before the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The REAL ID Headstart service will allow applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule appointments to obtain their REAL ID. The REAL ID service is available now on dmv.wv.gov.
woay.com
West Virginia Board of Educations selects David Roach as superintendent of schools
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education has chosen David Roach to succeed W.Clayton Burch as the next state superintendent of schools. Superintendent Roach has public education experience as executive director of the state School Building Authority since 2018. In previous roles, Superintendent Roach served as...
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge
ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
woay.com
2022 Women in Agriculture Recipients to be honored at West Virginia State Fair
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has announced the recipients of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Awards. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture (WIA) program celebrates and recognizes the achievements of past and present female farmers. WVDA will hold a reception at the West Virginia State Fair on Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 pm.
