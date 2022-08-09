Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
Burned! Staten Island woman, 25, accused of setting neighbor’s door afire, admits arson bid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She played with fire and got burned. A Mariners Harbor woman, accused of lighting up wrapping paper outside a neighbor’s door and damaging it shortly before the Christmas 2020 holidays, has pleaded guilty to attempted arson. Briyonnie Austin, 25, was busted on Jan. 6,...
He’s accused of throwing senior bar owner to ground in robbery on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man threw a senior citizen to the ground during a robbery behind a bar in Port Richmond, authorities allege. Angel Serate of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn stands accused in the brazen robbery that occurred on July 31 at 11:45 a.m. in the rear of Buddy’s Wonder Bar at 17 Harrison Ave., according to the criminal complaint and police.
Attacker stabs man, woman; flees in stolen vehicle: LI police
LINDENHURST, NY (PIX11) — A 36-year-old attacker stabbed a woman and a man in Lindenhurst multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He attacked the woman, 36, and the man, 37, around 1:20 p.m., then stole a vehicle and fled the scene, officials said. He was involved in a crash in the stolen vehicle shortly […]
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
NYC woman one of two killed in Megabus crash on NJ Turnpike, authorities say; some injured riders taken to SIUH
Two people are dead after a driver lost control of a double-decker bus and collided with another vehicle Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said Wednesday. Three people, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt and 14 others were injured when the bus carrying 22 passengers struck a Ford F-150 pickup about 6:53 p.m. and overturned near the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp in Woodbridge, officials said.
LI officials launch investigation after body recovered
Officials launched an investigation after a body was found floating in Broad Channel on Long Island Tuesday evening, according to Nassau Homicide Squad detectives.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Man slashed with a knife in road rage incident in Queens: NYPD
CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was slashed with a knife after a road rage incident in Queens Friday, police said. The victim was in his car in front of 32-37 112th Street in Corona at 4:10 p.m. when he got into a fight with an unknown male about his vehicle blocking the road, […]
Gun-toting crew made life a ‘living hell’ for Staten Island shop owner in scary extortion plot, feds allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over the course of several weeks, a Staten Island business owner became a “personal ATM” for a crew of young men out of fear they would inflict violence on either him or his family, federal prosecutors allege in court papers filed last week in Brooklyn.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
NYPD arrests 15 alleged gang members on SI connected to large drug ring, gun violence
On Tuesday, officials announced the arrest of 15 alleged gang members and associates who are accused of trafficking large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Staten Island.
FDNY responds to brush fire off Staten Island’s Arthur Kill Road
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a report of a brush fire in Charleston Tuesday afternoon. About 60 members and 12 units were called to the fire on the 2900 block of Arthur Kill Road, which was reported at 2:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
FDNY: 1 person taken to hospital from house fire in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person suffered minor injuries in a house fire in Port Richmond on Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY. About 60 firefighters and 12 units fought the “all-hands” fire, which was reported at 10:16 a.m. in the attic at 43 Simonson Place near Castleton Avenue, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
Comments / 0