ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

He’s accused of throwing senior bar owner to ground in robbery on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man threw a senior citizen to the ground during a robbery behind a bar in Port Richmond, authorities allege. Angel Serate of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn stands accused in the brazen robbery that occurred on July 31 at 11:45 a.m. in the rear of Buddy’s Wonder Bar at 17 Harrison Ave., according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Attacker stabs man, woman; flees in stolen vehicle: LI police

LINDENHURST, NY (PIX11) — A 36-year-old attacker stabbed a woman and a man in Lindenhurst multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He attacked the woman, 36, and the man, 37, around 1:20 p.m., then stole a vehicle and fled the scene, officials said. He was involved in a crash in the stolen vehicle shortly […]
LINDENHURST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Accidents
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

NYC woman one of two killed in Megabus crash on NJ Turnpike, authorities say; some injured riders taken to SIUH

Two people are dead after a driver lost control of a double-decker bus and collided with another vehicle Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said Wednesday. Three people, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt and 14 others were injured when the bus carrying 22 passengers struck a Ford F-150 pickup about 6:53 p.m. and overturned near the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp in Woodbridge, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Cortez
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashed with a knife in road rage incident in Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was slashed with a knife after a road rage incident in Queens Friday, police said. The victim was in his car in front of 32-37 112th Street in Corona at 4:10 p.m. when he got into a fight with an unknown male about his vehicle blocking the road, […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Traffic Accident#Forest Court
PIX11

‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

2 teenage boys shot in Queens, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, were shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the shooting at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue around 2:40 p.m., officials said. The teens have not cooperated with police. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they were […]
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy