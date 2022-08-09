Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
State COVID-19 cases drop for third week in a row
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have dropped for the third week in a row. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 29,670 cases were reported for the week ending on Aug. 6th. The previous week, 32,920 total cases were reported, and the week before that, there were 33,726 cases.
WITN
Currituck County mom of 4 plans to buy house after lottery win
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jarvisburg mother of four set a goal of buying a house for her children by the end of the year. After a big lottery win, she just might have that opportunity. The North Carolina Education Lottery says Latoya Banks won $150,000 from a $5...
WITN
State officially declared free of bird flu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is now free of the bird flu, according to the World Organization for Animal Health. The state Department of Agriculture says that means exports and international trade for poultry products can resume. The designation comes after the disease has been eliminated on all affected...
WITN
Pitt County to offer free DNA testing Thursday
PIT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina county is offering free DNA testing Thursday. County officials say the testing is confidential. They advise each parent to bring government-issued identification and birth certificates for each child. Parents must also seek child support services. Testing will go from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
NCDHHS announces expanded free COVID-19 test accessibility
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An expanded partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation means more North Carolinians now have access to free COVID-19 tests shipped directly to them. The NCDHHS says Project ACT has made the expansion possible, where currently 80 counties...
WITN
State teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Members of North Carolina’s leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It’s unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that’s based on recommendations coming...
WITN
Little League Softball World Series opens and Pitt County girls have game plan
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County girls softball all-stars are waiting to take the field at the World Series. The team is representing North Carolina at Tournament. The girls had their final tune up for their game on Monday in town. There is plenty of excitement for the host team and they had high expectations heading into the weekend. We caught up with one of their players on hand for the early game today to hear how the team was feeling heading into the World Series.
Comments / 0