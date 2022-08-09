Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Supreme Court Abortion Ruling at Washington D.C. Concert: ‘They’d Better Not Mess With Gay Marriage’

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.

POLITICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO