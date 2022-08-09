ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vvng.com

Los Angeles man, 24, killed in crash on NB I-15 freeway near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man killed in a traffic collision on the I-15 freeway near the town of Baker was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:35 am, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound I-15, north of the town of Baker, near mile marker 15 SBD 145.
BAKER, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
BURBANK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
WTRF- 7News

Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park

The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Virginia Meza Fatally Struck by Tow-Truck on 48th Street [Los Angeles, CA]

68-Year-Old Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Crash near Vermont Square. The accident happened at 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of St. Andrews Place at 48th Street. According to reports, a tow truck traveling down South Los Angeles Street collided with Meza, 68, who was retrieving something from her vehicle at the time. Meza was crushed into the door of her car and sustained serious injuries. The tow truck driver then fled the scene. Meanwhile, a neighbor who witnessed the collision immediately called emergency personnel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 91 Freeway [Compton, CA]

The incident happened at around 12:16 a.m. when a person contacted the California Highway Patrol to report that they had struck another person on the westbound Gardena Freeway near Central Avenue. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the site of the accident and the responding officials declared the pedestrian dead at...
COMPTON, CA
