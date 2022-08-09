Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Gregory Thorn Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Collision on Baseline Street [Pomona, CA]
33-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on Baseline Street. The accident happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of 26080 east Baseline Street on August 2nd, per initial reports. According to the officials, they responded after receiving the reports of an injured bicyclist but the events that led to the...
vvng.com
Los Angeles man, 24, killed in crash on NB I-15 freeway near Baker
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man killed in a traffic collision on the I-15 freeway near the town of Baker was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:35 am, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound I-15, north of the town of Baker, near mile marker 15 SBD 145.
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
L.A. Weekly
Anne Heche Injured in Solo-Car Accident on South Walgrove Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
53-Year-Old Actress Anne Heche Seriously Hurt in Auto Collision near Appleton Way. The incident was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m., at the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Appleton Way shortly after. Investigators say Heche was driving on a one-way street on Preston Way...
2urbangirls.com
Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank
One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m.
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
L.A. Weekly
Officer and One Other Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Crash on 110 Freeway [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 10, 2022) – Thursday night, an officer and one other were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the 110 Freeway. The accident occurred at 8:05 p.m., along the southbound lanes of the freeway near the Glenn Anderson 105 Freeway. According to reports, a Los Angeles...
Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park
The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
L.A. Weekly
Virginia Meza Fatally Struck by Tow-Truck on 48th Street [Los Angeles, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Crash near Vermont Square. The accident happened at 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of St. Andrews Place at 48th Street. According to reports, a tow truck traveling down South Los Angeles Street collided with Meza, 68, who was retrieving something from her vehicle at the time. Meza was crushed into the door of her car and sustained serious injuries. The tow truck driver then fled the scene. Meanwhile, a neighbor who witnessed the collision immediately called emergency personnel.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 91 Freeway [Compton, CA]
The incident happened at around 12:16 a.m. when a person contacted the California Highway Patrol to report that they had struck another person on the westbound Gardena Freeway near Central Avenue. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the site of the accident and the responding officials declared the pedestrian dead at...
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
kclu.org
Man headed to prison for car crash which killed one, seriously injured second in Ventura County
A Ventura County man is headed to prison for an alcohol-related car crash which killed one of his teenage passengers, and seriously injured a second. It happened in June of last year. Nelson Manuel Rivas was driving on Highway 101 near Ventura when he lost control of the car, and crashed.
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Beverly Boulevard [Whittier, CA]
WHITTIER, CA (August 9, 2022) – Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Beverly Boulevard that left three injured, last Saturday. Emergency crews arrived to the scene near the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, on August 6th, at around 12:44 a.m. Furthermore, responding authorities discovered one vehicle on top...
L.A. Weekly
Demond Sardin Dies in T-Bone Crash on Santa Monica Boulevard [Hollywood, CA]
26-Year-Old Victim Dead after 2-Car Collision on Gower Street. The auto accident occurred around 1:54 a.m., near Gower Street, on July 30th. Per reports, one driver was turning left from Gower Street onto West Santa Monica Boulevard when they were t-boned by another car. Due to the impact of the...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
L.A. Weekly
Ronald Conley Killed, Four Injured in Car Accident on 55th Street East [Palmdale, CA]
Collision near Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East Left One Dead, Four Others Hospitalized. According to initial reports, the collision involved at least three vehicles near the intersection of 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, around 4:29 p.m. Investigators claimed that a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street...
Small plane lands on California freeway and bursts into flames
A small plane crashed on a Southern California freeway Tuesday, striking a car and bursting into flames.
