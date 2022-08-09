Read full article on original website
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
zip06.com
Goodale Pitching His Way to Stellar Season in the Shoe Pits
Clinton resident Mark Goodale is emerging as one of the most prolific players in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL). A member of the league for several seasons, Mark continues to improve his own game as he also helps his team, the Marlins, by lending expertise to his colleagues. Mark has learned a lot about horseshoes as the years have gone on and is enjoying the experience of teaching the sport to the next generation of local players.
zip06.com
Ackerman Rewarded for Her Leadership as a Senior
Lauren Ackerman’s senior season with the North Branford softball team saw her earn the role of captain while garnering All-Shoreline Conference honors as she helped the Thunderbirds claim their seventh-straight league title. Lauren’s love for softball flourished during her time with the T-Birds, and now the star center fielder is preparing to continue her career at the University of Hartford.
zip06.com
Branford Senior Legion Battled to the Last Out This Summer
With his team featuring a young roster, Head Coach Kyle Heins knew that the Branford Senior American Legion 19-U baseball squad would have to grind it out until the end of the 2022 season. However, no matter how challenging that grind became, Heins said that this year’s team never gave up, and he was pleased to see Branford play some of its best baseball of the summer when the team capped off its campaign by competing in the State Tournament.
zip06.com
Cracked Up
Ely Clark cracks lobsters at the Essex Lions Club’s annual Lobster Bake. Now in its 38th year, the Lions welcomed diners back to the Town Park on Aug. 6 to enjoy a dinner of steak or lobster while live music was provided by String of Pearls.
zip06.com
Madison Lions Seeking Members
Club motto’s don’t get much more straight forward than that of the Lion’s Club: We serve. For members of the Madison Lions Club that means everything from eye glass donations to supporting the food bank to gifting scholarships and hosting community events. According to Club President Marinus de Jongh, however, membership in the organization has dropped.
zip06.com
Three Times More Fun
The little hot dog cart in the parking lot of Friends & Co., 11 Boston Post Road, Madison, is selling a whole lot more than hot doggies. Evan and Sarah also offer lobster rolls, hand-cut fries, lemonade, and burgers, single, double, and triple, something for every appetite with a scenic view of East River from the picnic tables nearby.
zip06.com
Picnic Perfect
Aysegul Uzun, Serra Uzun, 5, Alya Hamurcu, 1, Zeynep Hamurcu, and Serkan Hamurcu of North Haven enjoyed a picnic at Wharton Brook State Park late in the day on August 7.
zip06.com
New Summer Special
Ashlawn Coffee, with locations at 455 Boston Post Road, Suite 1, Old Saybrook and 362 West Elm Street, Deep River, is offering a new summer special called the Maple Bear, a latte with local maple syrup, house-made blueberry syrup, and topped with cinnamon. It comes hot or iced with a choice of milk. They recommend oat milk.
zip06.com
Architectural Walking Tour Offers Unique Look at Local Buildings
The Hyland House is offering a guided walking tour to learn about the interesting stories and architectural histories of some of Guilford's most intriguing buildings. The tour begins inside the 1713 Hyland House with a comprehensive private interior tour. The tour will then meander down Boston Street and onward toward Park and State Streets to learn fascinating information about other prominent homes and public meeting spaces that richly embodied several socially impactful events.
zip06.com
‘Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On’
As the curtain opens on William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Prospero has waited more than a decade to pay back the enemies who sought to destroy both him and his daughter. He has anticipated this, he has prepared for this, he is at the peak of his powers as the stars align, and he is granted an opportunity to wreak havoc on his adversaries. Prospero manipulates his enemies to get them right where he wants them, knowing that if he does not act, and act now, the opportunity to gain revenge will be lost to him forever.
zip06.com
Calling All Chalk Artists
All professional and amateur artists are invited to participate in the 5th annual New Haven Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by The Shops at Yale, this event is a contest open to the public,...
zip06.com
Their Way
Steve Kazlauskas of Echo of Sinatra shared a microphone with Tootsie Franco for a performance of Frank Sinatra’s hit My Way. Echoes of Sinatra performed at Neopolitan Night on the East Haven Town Green on Aug. 7.
zip06.com
Renovations on the Way for Legion Post 66
Thanks to $458,000 in grant funding from the state, the American Legion Post 66 building will be able to undergo serious renovations, the Post announced July 29. The American Legion is a nonprofit organization formed in 1919 with a mission of helping veterans as well as community service. Clinton’s Post 66, over 100 years old, is the local chapter of the organization, and though it doesn’t look it from the outside, infrastructure of the building dates to the 1930s and is in major need of upgrading. On July 29 the State Bond Commission announced American Legion Post 66 in Clinton would receive $458,000 in grant funding for facility upgrades.
zip06.com
Moira Rader Wins Democratic Primary for 98th District
Today, Moira Rader declared victory in the Democratic primary for State Representative in the 98th District. The district includes most of Guilford and two eastern districts in Branford including the neighborhoods of Stony Creek and Pine Orchard. The current State Representative, Democrat Sean Scanlon, is not running for reelection and is the Democratic nominee for State Comptroller.
zip06.com
Carolyn Lyle: Bless These Pets
The First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook has long been a place of comfort for Carolyn Lyle. “It’s the church we’ve been going to as a family my whole life while in Old Saybrook,” she says. “My parents even got married in it in 1946.”
zip06.com
Local Eatery Highlights Post-Pandemic Issues for Hospitality Industry
Opening a restaurant has always been fraught with challenges. Opening a restaurant during a pandemic, however, compounds those difficulties and brings its own new set of challenges in ways that can overwhelm even the most savvy entrepreneur. When Sarah and Neco Lopez bought Pasta Avest and Pizzeria 18 months ago...
zip06.com
Bar Fight Leaves One Dead, One Injured
An East Haven billiards bar remains closed following a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another injured. East Haven Police were called to BullsEye Billiards & Bar, 655 Main Streeet, on Aug. 6 at approximately1:36 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police determined that an altercation inside the bar turned physical and ultimately lead to the shooting. Two victims were located and treated by personnel from the East Haven Fire Department before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
zip06.com
Saluting Madison’s Heroes
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, the Exchange Club of Madison created an American flag display on the Town Green as a somber reminder of the lives lost. This year, the Club will host Madison Salutes Our Heroes to honor those who died on 9/11, first responders, active U.S. military personnel, veterans, and everyday heroes.
zip06.com
Now, Online Ordering
My summer is never quite complete until I’ve had a lobster roll at Lobster Landing, 152 Commerce Street, Clinton. And now I’ve been there twice, so this is a particularly good summer. I was also happy to see the new that website is up and online ordering is now available. Find out more at lobsterlandingct.com.
zip06.com
Police Warn of Thefts at Gas Stations
Police have issued a warning for drivers stopping at gas stations: remain aware of your surroundings. North Haven Police posted to the warning to the department’s Facebook page on Aug. 5 after responding to several incidents in which thieves targeted drivers parked at gas pumps. According to a press...
