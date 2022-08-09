A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 25-year-old man from Redmond drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River, downstream from Leavenworth near the KOA Campground. A Wenatchee man who admitted to sexually abusing a 5-year-old child in his household was sentenced Monday to just over 23 years in prison and Vehicles collided with power poles twice in the past two days, the first time just after midnight Monday near George and the other just after midnight this morning in Chelan.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO