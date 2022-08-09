Effective: 2022-08-11 05:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas, including the following counties, in south central New Mexico, Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 518 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canutillo, La Union and Vinton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

