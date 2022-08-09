Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 05:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas, including the following counties, in south central New Mexico, Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 518 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canutillo, La Union and Vinton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Rapides, Avoyelles, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry, Jefferson Davis, Acadia, Lafayette and Upper St. Martin Parishes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 07:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana PATCHY FOG FOR THE MORNING RUSH HOUR Patchy dense fog has developed over portions of southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana early this morning. The fog was generally near and northwest of a line from McComb to Baton Rouge to Bayou Sorrel. Visibilities will drop as low as one quarter to one half mile in some locations. The early portion of the morning rush in the Baton Rouge area will likely see slower than normal commute times. Drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. The fog is expected to burn off prior to 8 AM CDT.
