Helena-west Helena, AR

Police: 1 dead in Helena-West Helena shooting, person of interest identified

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Police in Helena-West Helena said one man is dead and a person of interest has been identified in a Monday shooting.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers responded to 1205 Highway 49 after learning that a person was shot around 4 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman lying unresponsive in an apartment. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lawrence County man dead after standoff with law enforcement

Police said investigators have identified a person of interest as 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

